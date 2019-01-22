Bears center Cody Whitehair added to Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Bears center Cody Whitehair is joining a couple of his teammates as Pro Bowl replacements.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Whitehair was added to the Pro Bowl roster Tuesday.

Previously, left tackle Charles Leno and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky were named to the all-star team as replacements.

That makes eight Bears selected to the game at some point, along with return man Tarik Cohen, cornerback Kyle Fuller, free safety Eddie Jackson, defensive end Akiem Hicks, and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (who won’t play because of injury).