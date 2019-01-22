Bengals hiring Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bengals are making moves to build their coaching staff, even without (officially) having a head coach.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden just told reporters at the Senior Bowl that Brian Callahan was leaving his staff to become the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

Callahan was hired as the Raiders quarterbacks coach last offseason, after stints with the Lions and Broncos.

Of course, the Bengals are hiring Zac Taylor as their head coach/offensive genius so he’ll likely call plays, and it could be a first step toward a family reunion.

There have been reports that Taylor also wants to bring Brian’s father, longtime NFL assistant Bill Callahan in as well. Callahan is working for Washington at the moment.