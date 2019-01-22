Bill Belichick on Aaron Donald: Pretty much unblockable

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has made it a point to find positive things to say about just about every opposing player he’s asked about during a press conference or conference call even if the rest of the football world is hard-pressed to do the same.

Sometimes, though, Belichick finds himself on the same page as everybody else. That’s the case with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Donald was the league’s defensive player of the year last season and he’s the lead contender for it again this year. His candidacy won’t be hurt by Belichick’s answer to what stands out about Donald.

“Everything. He’s pretty much unblockable,” Belichick said during a Tuesday conference call.

Part of the trouble, as Belichick pointed out, is that the Rams “have a variety of players and they’re all a problem” for offenses to deal with during games. That should make for plenty of work for the Patriots coaching staff as they try to find a way to keep them all at bay come February 3.