Bill Belichick on laser pointer in K.C.: We’re focused on the Rams

Getty Images

A report this week indicated that the NFL is looking into a video that appeared to show someone flashing a laser pointer at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

A Lions season ticket holder was fined and sentenced to community service in 2014 after being found doing the same thing to Bills players and the Lions revoked his season tickets as well.

Patriots coach was asked about the situation during a Tuesday conference call and gave a fairly predictable answer.

“Yeah, right now we’re really focused on getting ready for the Rams, so that’s what I’m working on,” Belichick said.

Another questioner asked if the laser affected any of the team’s plans and Belichick repeated that the team is working on getting ready for the Super Bowl.