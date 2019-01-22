Bob Quinn: We have to do better job of positioning Matthew Stafford to succeed

Getty Images

The Lions offense moved in the wrong direction from 2017 to 2018, which contributed to both a 6-10 record and Jim Bob Cooter’s departure as the team’s offensive coordinator.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, General Manager Bob Quinn was asked what drew the team to new coordinator Darrell Bevell. Quinn said he liked that Bevell had experience in “a lot of different packages” while working in Green Bay, Minnesota and Seattle and that he could tailor those packages to the personnel on hand.

The most important piece of the personnel puzzle in Detroit is quarterback Matthew Stafford because nothing Bevell tries is likely to work well if Stafford doesn’t have a better year. Quinn was also asked about the quarterback.

“We’re really excited to have Matthew Stafford. He really goes under the radar. When we’re not winning, he doesn’t get as much credit. When he does, he doesn’t get enough either. He’s in tough spot, because he’s really talented and we need to do a better job of putting him in a position to succeed.”

Quinn said he hoped to do more in free agency this offseason than he did last year because the team has more cap space. Whatever they do, a rebound after dropping from 9-7 to 6-10 will be useful to selling the idea that the current plan is one that can work in Detroit.