Broncos add Chris Kuper to coaching staff

Getty Images

A former Broncos player has joined the team’s coaching staff for the 2019 season.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that Chris Kuper will be the team’s assistant line coach. He will work with offensive line coach Mike Munchak on Vic Fangio’s first staff as the head coach in Denver.

Kuper joined the Broncos as a fifth-round pick out of North Dakota in 2006. He played 90 games and made 76 starts while playing guard for the Broncos through the 2013 season.

His coaching career began with the Dolphins in 2016. He was an offensive quality control coach in his first season and the assistant offensive line coach the last two years.