Broncos sign Don Barclay to a future contract

The Broncos announced they signed offensive lineman Don Barclay to a future contract Tuesday.

Barclay is a seventh-year player who has appeared in 65 games with 22 starts at right tackle, two at right guard and one at left tackle. He also has started three postseason games at right tackle, while playing five other playoff games.

Barclay, who entered the NFL as a college free agent with Green Bay in 2012, played at least 14 games during four of his six seasons with the Packers. He saw action in three games with Detroit in 2017 after beginning the season in Green Bay.

Future contract signees officially join the roster at the start of the league year March 13.