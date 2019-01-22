Browns have begun contract talks with Perriman, Higgins

Getty Images

The Browns have started contract talks with receivers Breshad Perriman and Rashard Higgins, Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Tuesday.

Both Perriman and Higgins are scheduled to become free agents in March.

“We’ve had conversations with [their] representatives and we’ll continue to have conversations with [their] representatives,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Once we get the chance to get the new coaching staff in place and we have an assessment of our team and the positions, then I’ll be able to better answer that question.”

Perriman played 10 games last season, his first with the Browns. He caught 16 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins played 13 games in his third season since the Browns made him a fifth-round draft pick. He caught 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns.