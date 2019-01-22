Bruce Allen: Greg Manusky was involved with interviewing defensive coaches

Getty Images

In the weeks since the end of the regular season, Washington has been linked with a variety of defensive-minded coaches like Todd Bowles who went on to land defensive coordinator jobs with other teams.

They conducted conversations with some of those coaches, which seemed a bit odd since Greg Manusky remained under contract as the team’s defensive coordinator. Team president Bruce Allen was asked about why the team took that approach and said that the intent was not to replace Manusky, but to complement him with other coaches.

“Coach Manusky was in several of those interviews that you were talking about. Again, we’re trying to find the winning combination for 2019,” Allen said during a press conference from the Senior Bowl.

With all of the other coaches opting for jobs with other teams, there won’t be a chance to find out exactly what was in the works on the defensive side of the ball in Washington.