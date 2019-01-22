Bruce Allen: If anyone can come back, it’s Alex Smith

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith was at Monday’s Wizards game in his most prominent public appearance since November’s severe leg injury and could be seen with a large external fixator on his heavily bandaged leg while moving on a pair of crutches.

Smith didn’t update his condition while taking in the game and team president Bruce Allen didn’t offer any kind of timeline for the team to know more when he spoke to the media from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. Allen said the team still has time to make a decision about whether Smith will be able to contribute on the field in 2019 and that he feels that “if anyone can come back” from the injury, it is Smith.

Allen was also asked about the team’s offseason plan to address the position in the event Smith isn’t able to play next season. He said the team likes Colt McCoy a lot, noting “that’s why we signed him to the extension last year” while also mentioning McCoy’s trouble staying healthy when given a chance to play.

Allen didn’t go into any other possibilities, but it would seem like a good idea to go into the offseason program with at least one other option in the mix.