Bruce Arians acknowledges that “a-holes usually run in the receiver room”

AP

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently riled up Steelers receiver Antonio Brown by suggesting that Brown is “too much diva.” On Tuesday, Arians used a different term to refer to those who run routes and catch passes.

During an interview with FOX Sports 910 in Phoenix, one of the hosts pointed out that money and fame haven’t made Arians and his spouse “a-holes.”

Quipped Arians in response: “Not all are. It’s just a few. They usually run in the wide receiver room.”

That was a general swipe at guys like Brown. Speaking more specifically about Brown, Arians said this: “[H]e’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever had. He just needs to go back to where the beginning was.”

The Steelers and Browns have moved dramatically toward a divorce in recent weeks, sparked by Brown going AWOL before Week 17. Both coach Mike Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II have made it clear that Browns currently is on thin ice, and that a trade may indeed happen.

If it happens, it’s safe to say Brown won’t be traded to the Buccaneers.