Cardinals make Tom Clements hiring official

The Cardinals made the hiring of Tom Clements official Tuesday. Clements will serve as the team’s pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

The Cardinals will not have a coach with the title of offensive coordinator as head coach Kliff Kingsbury will call the plays.

Clements’ main responsibility will be grooming quarterback Josh Rosen, who went 3-10 in his rookie season with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions

Clements, 65, returns to the NFL after two seasons out of a job. He has not coached since the Packers fired him after the 2016 season.

Clements, a 24-year coaching veteran, spent 11 seasons in Green Bay. He coached both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Clements was the Bills offensive coordinator in 2004-05 and also has spent time in New Orleans, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.