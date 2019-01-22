CBS hopes to extend Tony Romo’s contract

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Broadcaster Tony Romo quickly has become a bigger star than football player Tony Romo ever was.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, CBS hopes to extend Romo’s contract before it expires after the 2019 season. The three-year deal reportedly pays Romo roughly $4 million per year.

For Romo, the next contract is important. The contract after that is critical.

With the deal for Monday Night Football expiring after the 2021 season and all other broadcasting agreements up after 2022, Romo would be wise to commit for only two years beyond his current deal, giving himself the flexibility to jump to MNF along with the ability to commit to a one-year Band-Aid that would let him figure out his next move after 2022, based on where the various rights land.

However it shakes out, Romo has secured for himself a seat at the NFL’s broadcasting head table, and he’ll be arguably the most coveted analyst if/when the Wheel of Networks spins again. Still south of 40, Romo can do what he’s now doing for 30 years or more, which means he’ll earn far more money in the booth than he ever earned on the field.

Which means that, in time, a generation of kids will recognize Romo as a broadcaster only, never realizing that he was a football player.

  3. Tell him to stop giving up where the ball is going before the play. Congrats to him for knowing, but if I wanted every play spoiled before the snap, i’d just watch it on DVR. Seriously found it annoying at the end of the AFCCG.

  4. Tony Romo — the next John Madden… I have to admit I thought Romo was a stupid hire until I heard him call a game. I think he gets a little bit too enthusiastic at times, but I really appreciate his ability to help me understand beyond a superficial level what’s occurring on the field. He and Jim Nantz make an excellent broadcasting team.

  5. While he does add a lot of insight, he needs to calm down a little, learn when not to talk, and smoke a couple packs a day to deepen that voice.

  6. Did NOT see it coming, because he always seemed kinda goofy as a player, but the guy is both fun to listen to and by a country mile the most insightful analyst I’ve heard in my 50+ years. As we all know, he made several calls in the Chiefs/Pats game that were savant-like. There have been numerous similar examples in the regular season too.

    It demonstrates how cerebral an NFL QB has to be. The guy is processing variables FAST.

  7. A shame that most people didn’t know Romo’s football acumen until he retired. The Cowboys offense looks prehistoric without him throwing the ball.

  9. He needs to be calling primetime games. Romo being in the afternoon timeslot is a waste. Just don’t give him to ESPN because they’ll ruin it with a three-man booth.

  10. I bet not too many people knew Pat Summerall played football. There’s probably younger people that didn’t know Cris Collinsworth, Phil Simms, Howie Long, etc., etc. played football.

  12. I don’t understand the appeal. He drove me nuts during the AFC Championship game with his loud, “Here we go” and inane exclamations.

    Oh how I long for the day when I can choose an audio feed that is just field level with no announcers.

  14. If you understand how the game of football is played, you know that the QB is responsible for reading the coverage before he snaps the ball. Romo has had years and years of experience playing QB, studying film and reading defenses. Of course he is going to be adept at predicting what the defense is going to do. It is not rocket science. The only difference is that prior broadcasters were not allowed to “freelance” like Romo has been doing. Now they all are starting to do it. I personally hate it.

  15. Which means that, in time, a generation of kids will recognize Romo as a broadcaster only, never realizing that he was a football player.

    I don’t know if I’d consider him a football player. Very meh over his career. Seems to be doing good in the booth though.

  18. I was never a Dallas or Romo fan, but he is great in the booth. Clear,concise,great personality, and his football knowledge is fantastic.Best in the business by far.

  20. Every time he wants a raise, all he to do is leak a report that he wants to get into coaching. After several years of milking this, some goofy owner will offer him 10 million a year for 10 years.

  21. The other guy who nailed every call ahead of time was Gene Steratore. Almost word for word what the ref would say. He’s a rookie and gradually got over not criticizing his former brother zebras.

  24. I liked the way he called the AFCC game, expecially the Patriots last drive. It was nice that he explained what Tom Brady was looking for and every time Tony called what was going to happen it did happen. The guy knows the game.

  26. The guy doesn’t know when to shut up. Talk about running off at the mouth. I want to see the game, not listen to his annoying know-it-all rambling on virtually every facet of every play. It’s not the Tony Romo Show, pal.

  27. Pretty much everybody still knows that Phil Simms was a Quarterback before he was a broadcaster, despite his years in the booth. But maybe that is because he was a decent QB, but he is an awful broadcaster.

