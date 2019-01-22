CBS rejects Super Bowl ad for medical marijuana company

Getty Images

Beer ads will be all over Super Bowl LIII, but marijuana ads will not.

The cannabis company Acreage Holdings told Bloomberg that CBS rejected a Super Bowl commercial calling for the legalization of medical marijuana. The company says it gave CBS an outline of what it wanted to say in the commercial and CBS rejected it based on that outline.

Super Bowl commercials can cost more than $5 million for 30 seconds, but as marijuana continues to grow as a business in the United States, that price is not too high for some of the biggest movers in the industry. However, CBS (and the NFL) may not be ready to be associated with the marijuana business.

Companies often view Super Bowl commercials not only as an opportunity to have their message seen by the 100 million or so people watching the game, but also as an opportunity to get media coverage of the commercials themselves. In that respect, Acreage Holdings has succeeded even if it didn’t get its message onto the game broadcast.