CBS rejects Super Bowl ad for medical marijuana company

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2019, 10:15 AM EST
Beer ads will be all over Super Bowl LIII, but marijuana ads will not.

The cannabis company Acreage Holdings told Bloomberg that CBS rejected a Super Bowl commercial calling for the legalization of medical marijuana. The company says it gave CBS an outline of what it wanted to say in the commercial and CBS rejected it based on that outline.

Super Bowl commercials can cost more than $5 million for 30 seconds, but as marijuana continues to grow as a business in the United States, that price is not too high for some of the biggest movers in the industry. However, CBS (and the NFL) may not be ready to be associated with the marijuana business.

Companies often view Super Bowl commercials not only as an opportunity to have their message seen by the 100 million or so people watching the game, but also as an opportunity to get media coverage of the commercials themselves. In that respect, Acreage Holdings has succeeded even if it didn’t get its message onto the game broadcast.

25 responses to “CBS rejects Super Bowl ad for medical marijuana company

  4. Medical Marijuana companies are going to have to spend more on lobbyists to get that respect i guess. we all know how dangerous alcohol is yet its pushed consistently…. someone is paying up to get their poisons available….. really sad.

  5. Well, all personal beliefs aside, considering it is still illegal in most places . . . yeah . . . just common sense not to allow it to be advertised. It is like having a medical cocaine ad. Once it is legal i think the networks can have a different opinion. Its kind of out of their hands.

  6. The pharmaceutical and alcohol industries threatened to cut their advertising on CBS if it didn’t comply, and, knowing how its bread is buttered, CBS did comply.

  9. Alcohol, gambling and sex pills are ok but medical marijuana they take the moral high road. Hypocrisy at its finest!!

  13. It’s actually a PED – increases blood oxygen uptake. So what? you say, let them all have it! But firstly it’s not legal everywhere. Secondly, there are potential well known long-term mental side effects (eg paranoia). Thirdly, not everyone reacts well to it so it’d be unfair on them. And fourthly, like with a lot of things that are ok in moderation, how would you test for a reasonable/acceptable amount? – many tests are already only spotting trace amounts, it’s often difficult to determine how much someone had hence things tend to simply be banned or not.

  14. Well, all personal beliefs aside, considering it is still illegal in most places . . . yeah . . . just common sense not to allow it to be advertised
    —–
    To be clear, the ad wasn’t pushing marijuana itself, just for the legalization of it. CBS wouldn’t even allow the discussion.

  15. NFL is fine being associated with domestic abusers, rapists, gambling and alcohol. But draws the line at a political ad calling for legalization of pot.

    Right.

  16. Sometimes an article like this (and the comments there in) will remind me just how messed up our country really is. Going to need a Xanax now… thankfully my Dr. hands them out like Skittles.

  17. Umm, comparing this commercial to beer commercials is pretty ridiculous. Beer is fully legal at the appropriate age, and beer commercials are promoting the use of that legal product. Marijuana is still largely illegal, and this commercial was a political one (something that CBS probably sees as a turnoff) seeking law changes. There’s nothing wrong with the network looking to avoid political messages; I’d hate to have to see a commercial touting or criticizing the potential building of a certain wall, too!

  19. From Canada here, and the money ‘rolling’ into the economy is very, very ‘high’. Legalize guys! 🙂

  22. If this were an ad for a marijuana-based product (and so, under Federal law, still illegal), I could understand rejecting it. But an ad advocating for legalization? That’s just democracy in action. Ridiculous.

  24. Their mistake was likely that it was more advertisement for their product than political ad for legalization (or at least, voting on it).

    I think there should be broad legalization for non-labratory drugs. Yes, it will destroy a lot of lives, just like alcohol does. Guns, fast food, fast cars, we have plenty of things we can kill ourselves with (and do), so why is the line drawn at drugs? Really, aren’t we the land of the free?

    This isn’t a red vs blue issue. The worst drug problems are in rural white areas, not urban ones. John freaking Boehner is invested in marijuana now. It will be farmers, mostly in red states, that will see a huge boom with broad legalization. Why are we still hung up on this? People do it anyway, why not collect those billions of tax dollars? It’s inevitable, we just have to wait for a less adversarial federal government to be in place.

  25. The rather large and extremely vocal conservative and religious evangelical contingent in this country are dead set against legalizing weed. If PFT posters are so against the ban on weed, then stop voting for conservative politicians and stop attending the churches where the evangelical pastor is preaching fire and brimstone in regards to weed.

