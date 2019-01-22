Charles Leno added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

The Bears had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday and we learned Tuesday that one of the players charged with protecting him will be joining him in Orlando.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that left tackle Charles Leno has been added to the team for this Sunday’s game in Orlando. Trubisky and Leno join cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson, running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on the squad. Linebacker Khalil Mack was selected for the team, but pulled out.

There’s no word on who Leno will replace. but it could be Saints tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead dealt with a pectoral injury for much of the second half of the season.

Leno started every game for the Bears for the third straight season and made his postseason debut in their 16-15 Wild Card round loss to the Eagles. He joined the Bears as a seventh-round pick in 2014.

Leno celebrated clinching that playoff berth by making a successful marriage proposal to his girlfriend, so it’s been a good run for Leno in recent months.