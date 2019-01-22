Cole Beasley: Cowboys front office directs where the ball goes

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley could be tweeting his way out of Dallas.

Beasley, who is due to become a free agent in March, has taken to social media to share suspicions regarding the role of the Joneses in determining who gets the football.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” Beasley said. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in two-minute drill where nothing is planned.”

Beasley, who has completed seven seasons with Dallas, caught 65 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Beasley insists that he may still return, notwithstanding his concerns.

“Doesn’t mean I’m gone,” Beasley said. “I’ll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more [opportunities] to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It’s hard with 3 to 4 opps a game.”

Even if Beasley wants to come back, publicly suggesting that the front office tells the coaching staff where the ball should go isn’t the way to get a new deal in Dallas.