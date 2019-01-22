Darren McFadden gets DWI in Whataburger drive-thru

Getty Images

Cowboys running backs just want to be fed. Even if they can’t quite get to the food safely or while awake.

Former Raiders first-round pick Darren McFadden was arrested for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, after falling asleep in the drive-thru line of a Whataburger.

According to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, the 31-year-old McFadden fell asleep in his vehicle just after midnight, at a location approximately four miles from his home. There was no word in the report as to whether he had already ordered, or what he ordered, but it’s Whataburger so you know it was good.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent parts of three seasons with the Cowboys, after his first seven years with the Raiders.