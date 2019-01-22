Dee Ford: It would be “very disappointing” not to keep playing with Justin Houston

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford made a big error in the AFC Championship Game when he lined up offside and wiped out an interception that could have sealed a Kansas City win, but he hopes that wasn’t one of his final moments in a Chiefs uniform.

Ford’s contract is up at the end of the season and he said on Monday that he “would love to come back here” and continue playing for the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft. He stayed healthy in 2018 and made his case for a longer run with the team by setting career highs with 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Ford added that he knows that a return isn’t totally up to him. He also can’t guarantee that he’d return with Justin Houston on the other side of the defense, but hopes that a player he calls a mentor along with former Chief Tamba Hali will continue to be his teammate..

“It’ll be very disappointing,” Ford said, via the Kansas City Star. “Justin, him and Tamba were basically my mentors since I stepped into this league. They could have easily not taken me under their wing, but they did. It’ll be very disappointing for me to not be able to continue what we started this year, healthy finally. It’ll be very disappointing, but at the end of the day I hope it all works out.”

Houston is signed for the next two years and his contract calls for a $15.25 million base salary next season. He missed four games due to injury and had nine sacks and five forced fumbles in nine appearances.