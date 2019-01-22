Drew Lock gets grilled about cheating on a ninth-grade math test

Getty Images

‘Tis the season to hear about the lengths to which NFL teams will go to provoke confrontations with incoming players.

Via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, the 2019 “Ask Intrusive And Irrelevant Questions Of Kids Being Considered For Involuntary Selection For Employment” tour commenced with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock facing questions at the Senior Bowl regarding about a math test on which he cheated in the ninth grade.

Goodbread praises the question as being thorough (far more thorough than when some teams hire head coaches, apparently), glossing over the fact that it’s irrelevant to a guy’s football ability and is being asked presumably for one reason only: To see whether and to what extent it gets a rise out of the kid.

We’ll hear more stories about dehumanizing questions posed during the dehumanizing process of screening football robots for reprogramming at the NFL level, with all sorts of antisocial inquiries and tactics being justified by the urgent need to ensure, apparently, that a player won’t blow a gasket on the practice field, in the locker room, or during a game.

Never mind the fact that all of these players have successfully completed college football careers entailing stressful times on the practice field, in the locker room, and at games. With the system configured to allow teams to dictate to players where they will or won’t play under the guise of calling the whole thing an honor (it’s not), no team has to worry about possibly alienating a player with an inappropriate question, because the draft eliminates recruiting and turns the entire process into screening.

And even if recruiting becomes necessary as players go undrafted and teams race to sign them, few if any tell a team to eff off in the frenzy for precious few guaranteed dollars in free-agent contracts.

Asking questions like this isn’t proof that teams are thorough. Asking questions like this is proof that the draft process gives teams license to act like a-holes — and plenty of them take full advantage of it.