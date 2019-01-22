Drew Lock gets grilled about cheating on a ninth-grade math test

‘Tis the season to hear about the lengths to which NFL teams will go to provoke confrontations with incoming players.

Via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, the 2019 “Ask Intrusive And Irrelevant Questions Of Kids Being Considered For Involuntary Selection For Employment” tour commenced with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock facing questions at the Senior Bowl regarding about a math test on which he cheated in the ninth grade.

Goodbread praises the question as being thorough (far more thorough than when some teams hire head coaches, apparently), glossing over the fact that it’s irrelevant to a guy’s football ability and is being asked presumably for one reason only: To see whether and to what extent it gets a rise out of the kid.

We’ll hear more stories about dehumanizing questions posed during the dehumanizing process of screening football robots for reprogramming at the NFL level, with all sorts of antisocial inquiries and tactics being justified by the urgent need to ensure, apparently, that a player won’t blow a gasket on the practice field, in the locker room, or during a game.

Never mind the fact that all of these players have successfully completed college football careers entailing stressful times on the practice field, in the locker room, and at games. With the system configured to allow teams to dictate to players where they will or won’t play under the guise of calling the whole thing an honor (it’s not), no team has to worry about possibly alienating a player with an inappropriate question, because the draft eliminates recruiting and turns the entire process into screening.

And even if recruiting becomes necessary as players go undrafted and teams race to sign them, few if any tell a team to eff off in the frenzy for precious few guaranteed dollars in free-agent contracts.

Asking questions like this isn’t proof that teams are thorough. Asking questions like this is proof that the draft process gives teams license to act like a-holes — and plenty of them take full advantage of it.

21 responses to “Drew Lock gets grilled about cheating on a ninth-grade math test

  4. All prospects go through a draft camp run by their agents that prepares them with scripted answers. Throwing a couple of curve ball questions puts them in uncertain territory and tests their ability to diagnose the situation and quickly respond.

    As for the question about cheating on a math test, that certainly is valid if he’s going to be the face of the franchise for 10-12 years.

  8. packers291 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm
    Dehumanizing?

    Asking a person about their choices in life is dehumanizing?

    How do you suggest interviews are conducted?
    ///////////
    Which choices at what age are important. Do you think this question is relevant as to how good he will play football? How good of an employee he will be? How good of a member of a community he will be? Do you think this question is relevant to literally anything at all?

    What is your job? Did they ask you about anything when you were 15 years old?

  9. A team better do psychological testing on potential players. They’re make millions of dollars INVESTMENT and not just buying groceries for the week.

  14. I’d shut them down and turn it back on them. I cheated on tests in Geometry in 9th grade.

    Now how does that portend my NFL career? And think you’ll blackball me if you want, but SOMEONE WILL draft me.

  15. “Asking questions like this is proof that the draft process gives teams license to act like a-holes — and plenty of them take full advantage of it.”
    =======================

    If a prospect can’t deal with a little PRE-PLANNED adversity in a simple 15-minute interview, how are they going to handle guys like Ndamukong Suh or trash talkers like Ramsey and Talib?

  18. packers291 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm
    Dehumanizing?

    Asking a person about their choices in life is dehumanizing?

    How do you suggest interviews are conducted?
    ==================================

    I wouldn’t call cheating on a 9th grade math test “a life choice”. He was like 14yrs old. It’s like he lied to get a government document or something, or said he was of Native-American descent to get tenure @ Harvard university when he in fact he’s as white as the driven snow like some of our politicians did, *cough* Elizabeth Warren *cough*.

  19. conormacleod says: “Do you think this question is relevant as to how good he will play football?”
    ==========================

    Of course it does. If a quarterback needs to cheat on a Gr9 math test, what’s goona happen when he faces the adversity of weekly 20 hours of film study, 25 hours of gym time, 30 hours of playbook studying, 20 hours of field practice, etc? He’ll look for shortcuts.

    You think Tom Brady or Drew Brees ever taken the easy way out and cheated on a test?

  20. Good lord the responses on this are moronic. How does whether he cheated or not on a 9th grade math test tell you if he can handle Suh? This is dumb. Everyone has cheated on something at some point in life. EVERYONE. If he handles this qustion well it means he can handle a trash talker like Suh?!? Lol do you hear yourself? That question tells you nothing.

    And it’s not an investment, the dude is an potential employee. Amazing these questions are even allowed considering there are laws against them.

