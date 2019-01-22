End zone angle shows how bad the Rams-Saints non-call was

The coaches’ film from Sunday’s Rams-Saints game shows how badly out of position defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman was before the snap that ended in him blowing up receiver Tommylee Lewis. An angle of the play from a fan in the Superdome end zone shows how perfectly in position the official who failed to throw the flag was.

Robey-Coleman sprinted toward Lewis and slammed into him before the ball arrived. From the end-zone angle, it’s obvious. It’s also obvious that the official looking right at it didn’t see it.

Or, perhaps, he saw it but decided to “let them play,” with the decision to bury the flag deep in his pocket justified by the decision of the Saints to throw the ball for the second time in three snaps.

Whatever the reason, this is precisely the kind of mistake that could have been quickly rectified by the use of the pipeline to 345 Park Avenue, regardless of whether that pipeline currently isn’t supposed to be used for those purposes. The goal should be to get it right, without regard to bylaws or preambles or specific limits and restrictions regarding the use of available technology.

Moving forward, this is the kind of mistake that would be avoided if each officiating crew has an on-site video official who can bridge the gap between what the on-field officials see and what the fans see via their TVs. If/when the league emerges from its self-imposed hibernation, acknowledges the problem, and embraces ideas for solving it, maybe the league will make meaningful steps in that direction.

51 responses to “End zone angle shows how bad the Rams-Saints non-call was

  1. Bill Belichek has long advocated for the “challenge anything” statement. Two challenges per side (3 if you get it right) will not bring back the 5 hour games which is why replay was eliminated and then restored in a limited fashion. 8 (figure 2 in the last 2 minutes) at a maximum will not unduly slow the game

  2. How has that official NOT been fired? His blatant no-call directly influenced who is going to the Super Bowl. The Saints would have been able to run out the clock and the likelihood of them winning would have been near 100%…until the official decided to turn a blind eye to a play that was clearly PI. That official should NEVER work another playoff game EVER again. It’s inexcusable how this happened. I’m not a Saints fan but this sure looks like the game was fixed. Maybe they should check the official’s bank account to see if he was bought.

  3. Well, the ref should be fired, or at least demoted.

    It’s almost inexplicable how you couldn’t see it or know it was a penalty more than once over.

    It’s almost comical.

    If that happened to my team, I would be incensed. Period. This ref was either given instructions to “look away when possible” to assist LA to get the Ram$ to the SB, or he simply had a colossal brain fart and needs to be fired.

    It’s one or the other.

  4. Saw a video where there’s actually 2 refs right next to the receiver with clear view of the play. One next to Sean Payton (pictured) and one next to the endzone

  5. It’s also obvious that the official looking right at it didn’t see it.
    ====================================================================

    Didn’t see it, or didn’t want to see it?

  6. Wow. This drum has been beaten pretty hard! I sure wish there had been thus much hell-raising over the Fail Mary.

  7. I mean at this point, we get it. It is a terrible call. Very untimely, but not the first PI missed/made that decided a game. These happen every game and that is an issue. The real problem is that the NFL is the most reactive stubborn bunch there is. Everyone knew this would eventually come but yet it had to happen in order to get talks started. It is embarrassing. The OT rule clearly needs to be changed as well but it will probably take a super bowl catastrophic thing to finally make the rule right (adopt college OT but maybe start on the 40 since the kickers are better).

  9. This is worse than the Clement TD on replay in the SB last year or the illegal formation Philly Special where the ref literally nodded, acknowledging he was in on it.

    No other sports leagues do things like this. It’s just patently unreal.

  10. If this official isn’t fired, how can the league justify it? The perception will be that it’s okay to look directly at an obvious blatant penalty and not make the call. How do you not conclude that something untoward is going on?

  12. dartmouthstevens says:
    January 22, 2019 at 11:41 am
    Bill Belichek has long advocated for the “challenge anything” statement. Two challenges per side (3 if you get it right) will not bring back the 5 hour games which is why replay was eliminated and then restored in a limited fashion. 8 (figure 2 in the last 2 minutes) at a maximum will not unduly slow the game
    //////////
    The average NFL game is 3 hours 12 minutes. Providing you can challenge anything, it can be assumed that the coaches will absolutely use their 2 challenges every game, and 3 if they get the first two correct. So, assuming 4-6 replays by coaches, I am guessing each replay takes 5 minutes in length, that would add 20-30 minutes per game, which would make the average NFL game anywhere from 3 hours 32 minutes to 3 hours 42 minutes. And that is not including how many more official challenges would happen inside of two minutes at the half and the end of the game.

    It is not crazy to think the average NFL game will range from 3 hours 30 minutes to 4 hours in length. If you’re ok with that, let’s also make sure we acknowledge that any later afternoon games will need to be moved back to account for the early games running late. This will also have the Sunday night game being moved back as well.

    Is everybody ok with games running this long every single week? Or do you think coaches will not use their 2-3 challenges every single week?

  13. jerruhjones says:
    January 22, 2019 at 11:45 am
    It’s also obvious that the official looking right at it didn’t see it.
    ====================================================================

    Didn’t see it, or didn’t want to see it?

    14 1 Rate This

    ——————-

    See my above post.

    I mean, if i am correct and this was about getting LA to the SB for $$, just like they wanted Jax last year and mysteriously ruled Dion Lewis NOT fumbling after re-possession, but seeing the replay, and still giving the ball to Jax? It’s just mindnumbing how they change rules in the game.

    I was fully expecting GOodell to cheat on the Edelman non-muff, too, by the way. Maybe he thought it would be too obvious again?

    Gotta get the Jags to London after the Chargers and Rams moved to LA.

    I mean, this is becoming a bit uncomfortable with how obvious it all looks.

  14. When people claimed to stop watching the NFL over the anthem kneeling issue I didn’t have a strong opinion and kept right on watching. Even the diva personalities don’t turn me away, the NFL has always had them. However, the officiating this year has been horrendous and too many calls upset the momentum or possibly changed an outcome. This is by far the worst example and for this fan it is seriously making me want to stop watching. I’m not a fan or either team or even the NFC but this was disgusting. And the NFL remains silent.

  15. Bad call, yes. Worst ever? Quite possibly. So was Brees’ pass to Thomas.

    But I gotta ask: Why did Brees throw the ball, as Payton calls it “9 in the Box, auto throw”?

    There should be no ‘auto-throw”. If there were 11 in the box, should have ran a sweep and stayed in bounds. Throwing a pass to Thomas was as dumb as it gets and that one decision cost the Saints the game as much as a non PI call.

  17. Changes need to be made, just like they were in the NFL following the 2003 AFC Championship game (Ty Law rules), the 2009 NFC Championship game (OT rules), and the 2014 NFC Dallas / GB Divisional game (Dez Bryant rule).

    Sometimes it takes controversy on the biggest stage of the season for the NFL to actually make a change. I’m sure the betting has nothing to do with it, of course.

  18. The NFL is a disgrace. Unfortunately for the Rams…there is a superdome sized asterisk next to their NFC championship.

    Unlike the Tuck rule…this is not even close to debatable. Its sickening.

  19. In OT, Michael Thomas also got jammed by the Rams safety who then picked off Brees. It was stupid of Thomas to start a flag dance when the ball was still in the air, but he did have a case and yet another no call floated by. And remember, these are supposed to be the top ref crews in the NFL.

  20. It was a bad missed call. It was bad when it happened, it was bad on first, second, and third review. This angle does nothing for me.

    If the call was correct, there’s no guarantee that the Saints win. It happened. It was bad. Disgusting? I’ll reserve that description for non-football related issues that arise.

  22. Add 2 more refs in the secondary to play behind the play. One on either sideline , then it’s impossible to miss.

  27. “How has that official NOT been fired? ”
    ________________

    Honestly, it’s surprising Riveron hasn’t come out defending the guy, talking about “judgment calls” and how that’s an integral part to the game. They would have went from that straight into a strawman argument about how games would take weeks to play if every single call was reviewed.

  28. It was either Corruption or Gross Incompetence that led to the non call. Either one is a bad image for the NFL but the corruption possibility is ruinous for the league. This entire officiating crew needs to have the NFL and FBI investigate them in order to publicly confirm they are just bad ref’s and not financially compromised individuals doing the bidding for organized crime.

    If the NFL wants to profit off the gambling aspect of their sport they better ensure the legitimacy of their games.

    Wake up Goodell. If one of these referees from Sunday’s ends up ‘Swimming with the Fishes” the NFL is finished.

  29. This tylaw clown makes me sick with the whining. The refs HELPED New England vs. Jacksonville, not the other way around.

    And stop with the “Roger hates us.” Could not be further from the truth. He buried evidence of the longtime cheating scam the “Patriots” had been using for seven years and only even acted on “Deflategate” because other owners forced him to do so.

    ENOUGH.

  30. A couple of things:

    Is it possible that we don’t have full-time officiants because then they can’t unionize? If so then isn’t this the situation where the NFL can immediately fire the guy without concern they would be dragged into court or arbitration? If they don’t can the guy, then there’s really no excuse for not having full-timers.

    It was a heartbreaking event, but that’s sports. Understand that even with every technological tool available, there will still be controversial calls. I think the best solution is to have refs who are the same age and physical condition as the players they cover. Baseball is one thing, but NFL and NBA guys have to move with the players, and they don’t get to rest on the bench at any time.

  31. I’m sure the endzone angle also shows the missed facemask penalty (Goff’s facemask).

    That was on the previous drive which would have made it 1st and goal inside the 2-yd line.

  32. This is getting worse for the NFL. A sportsbook in NJ is refunding certain bets on this game based on this non-call.

  33. After what the Saints pulled on the Minnesota Vikings in the 2010 Championship game the Saints well deserved this and I even feel better about it because of the fact that it happened at home-you reap what you sow fellas………………………

  34. Thought I saw an article Sunday night that quoted Robey-Coleman saying the official told him the ball was tipped and that’s why it wasn’t called. While it’s very clear it wasn’t touched and I’m not sure how they thought it was, it would explain the non-call better. Although you’d think the correct thing to do is call the penalty and then let review it to see if it was tipped. Regardless, totally bungled from the non-call to no public statement to not allowing the officials to be interviewed about what they saw. In other words, par for the course under Rog’s watch.

  37. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:07 pm
    Where’s the down the line camera angle of that phantom (and late flagged) “offside” call on Dee Ford that reversed a game-sealing INT?
    ——————————-

    That was not a phantom offsides…. The player admitted it. Andy Reid even said the flag was in the air prior to the pass… The RTP call was bad, but hardly a game changer. On the very next set of down the Pats converted on 3rd and 8, which was longer. Nothing leads me to believe that they would have stopped them there. The Chiefs allowed 3 3rd and 10 conversions in OT.

    Patriots won because they were the better team and the Chiefs couldn’t score until the second half, it certainly wasn’t one call. And I am the biggest Patriots hater ever.

  38. Even though the missed call was the most egregious missed call I’ve ever seen, please stop blaming the refs for the outcome of the whole game when Sean Peyton decided to pass 2 times inside the 20 when he could’ve run the ball 3 downs and taken a very high precentage fg to take the lead leaving the Rams with less than a minute on the clock and no timeouts. Can’t Miss a pass interference call when you’re running the ball. The Saints took no time off the clock and allowed the Rams to stay in the game due to bad game management.

  42. Saw a video where there’s actually 2 refs right next to the receiver with clear view of the play. One next to Sean Payton (pictured) and one next to the endzone

    Furthermore, they briefly said something to each other right after the play. I would REALLY like to know what they said to each other.

  43. whenwilliteverend says:

    How has that official NOT been fired?
    ======================================

    It’s called a union. They keep bad employees from being fired.

  44. Is there a rule in the NFL that the refs can assess an unsportsmanlike penalty against the fans for blowing whistles to simulate that the play was over during the Ram’s offensive possessions??

    Sounds like off-setting penalties to me Saints fans!

  45. disgustedfan says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:08 pm
    If the coaches challenges keep being correct, I see no reason to limit the number of them. The objective is to have the games called correctly.
    ////////////
    Interesting. How long do you think games would last? I mean, there is holding on almost every play. Not to mention if you can’t touch a WR except for once within 5 yards, there is PI on almost every pass play as well.

  46. LOL,
    I was listeneing to Florio last night on WFAN and while a lot of it was somewhat insightful he went off on a “The NFL will never listen to my great ideas” tangent because “they don’t like me and are to prideful to see the greatness of MY idea”
    like he is the only one who thought / thinks that having a perm replay official on each crew is a good idea

  47. brees4mvp says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm
    Where is Anonymous when you need them? Uncover the truth! Bring down Roger Goodell!
    ///////////
    I must have missed it. What did Goodell do here to make you so angry?

  48. Michael E says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:40 pm
    whenwilliteverend says:

    How has that official NOT been fired?
    ======================================

    It’s called a union. They keep bad employees from being fired.
    /////////////
    That is certainly an overly simplistic view of what a union actually does for employees.

  50. conormacleod says:
    January 22, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Is everybody ok with games running this long every single week? Or do you think coaches will not use their 2-3 challenges every single week?

    4 37
    /////////////
    Ok, somebody redo my math. How long will games be with another 6 replays per game, or more. Or “unlimited if coaches get it right” like another poster wants. BTW: I didn’t even give an opinion about changing replay rules.

  51. boisestatewhodat says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    “The NFL is a disgrace. Unfortunately for the Rams…there is a superdome sized asterisk next to their NFC championship.

    Unlike the Tuck rule…this is not even close to debatable. Its sickening.”

    I have to disagree. Sorry, but the Tuck rule was not only NOT debatable, no one had even heard of the Tuck rule before. And it took an unprecedented call from the NFL’s NY office to Walt Coleman for him to deliberately mis-apply it, and REVERSE the ruling on the field, which was a fumble, since Brady had both hands on the ball. And what’s more, the tuck rule was never applied again, and finally revoked and done away with.

    What does that tell you? It tells you that the NFL wanted the Pats in the SB that year.

    Post 9-11, red white and blue was more appealing to the NFL than silver and black.

    That’s your conspiracy, not what happened yesterday. In my opinion, yesterday was just the official letting them play and not wanting to end the game on a penalty call.

Leave a Reply

