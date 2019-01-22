Gayle Benson essentially dares NFL to fine her

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Saints coach Sean Payton easily could have teed off on the officials after Sunday’s NFC title-game loss, happily paying whatever fine came his way. He didn’t.

On Monday, Saints owner Gayle Benson essentially dared the league office to impose a fine on her via a statement that, while not blistering on the surface, was the equivalent of a knife in the gut administered with a smile on the face.

“I am thoroughly disappointed by the events that led to the outcome of yesterday’s game,” Gayle Benson said in the Monday statement. “No team should ever be denied the opportunity to reach the title game (or simply win a game) based on the actions, or inactions, of those charged with creating a fair and equitable playing field. As is clear to all who watched the game, it is undeniable that our team and fans were unfairly deprived of that opportunity yesterday. I have been in touch with the NFL regarding yesterday’s events and will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again. It is a disservice to our coaches, players, employees and, most importantly, the fans who make our game possible. The NFL must always commit to providing the most basic of expectations — fairness and integrity.”

It’s a powerful, and appropriate, reaction, filling the void of silence that the league has created by opting for leaks regarding potential fixes over Commissioner Roger Goodell issuing a statement of his own, on his own.

So would the league office, at a time when it’s essentially hiding under the bed and waiting for the danger to pass, dare to whack Gayle Benson for saying that which Goodell won’t? It’s another delicate spot for the league, because people who have been fined for criticizing officiating are definitely paying attention to whether Benson receives consistent treatment.

Put simply, the mess that the league has failed to properly clean up has led to another mess. Which the league inevitably will fail to properly clean up.

12 responses to “Gayle Benson essentially dares NFL to fine her

  1. It must be nice when you can hook up with some rich old geezer and when he dies you get everything he had.

  4. dolphins4 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:45 am
    It must be nice when you can hook up with some rich old geezer and when he dies you get everything he had.

    —————–

    Have you seen your owner and his results? Focus on that greedy tool and your own team, loser.

    Sweet pink and fuschia uniforms.

  5. I used to think of Ms. Benson as old Benson’s trophy wife, but the more I read about her, the more I like her. Her statement to the NFL was indeed a nicely written shot at that well-known icon of integrity, Roger “I Protect the Shield” Goodell.

  6. This is what a sore loser looks like, just the sort of person who would be okay with employing a poor sport like Sean Payton for over a decade.

    Yes, the refs erred. But it is a part of the game. Of course the NFL should explore solutions. But it’s time to congratulate the Rams and move on.

  7. Poor Gayle. How’d she feel about all the missed calls on her team in the first half? Hard for the other QB (and WR) to run when you’re pulling their facemasks.

  8. chiefs3019 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:47 am
    She’s the only owner with balls enough to speak up about these horrible cheating officials. Every other owner is scared. Kudos to her!!

    As a Pats fan, I agree. The biggest disappointment for me as a fan is Kraft bending over for Framgegate I and II. I honestly think he thought it would just blow over, but nope ,little did he know, NE would lose 2 SBs (if not 3 with the Walkthrough lie distraction before SB 42), due to the cheating by Goodell and the owners he liatens to keep his job.

    Can’t wait for Goodell to lecture Benson and talk about conduct and ethics.

  9. Typical…let’s blame others for our own failures. Your team had double digit leads, TWICE, had a 3 pt lead with 1:30 or so left in your very loud stadium, you won the coin toss in OT and had the ball to, you know, go right any wrong and just win the game. I would blame the defense, the offense and the coaches rather than 1 bad call. Your team was only whistled for 3 penalties all day, the Rams 7.

  11. Yes, the refereeing was awful! What would the score have been at the end had the 4 missed 15 yard facemasking penalties been called against the Saints? i’ll go with 26-13 Rams.

  12. Too bad she can’t aim her sharp criticism and apply her own words to her team! Remember, this is the team that paid players to intentionally and illegally injure players; including Favre in the NFC Championship game a mere 9 years ago.

    What do they say about people who live in glass houses??

