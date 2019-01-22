Jerry Jones: Cowboys still undecided on play-caller, offensive job titles

Getty Images

Jerry Jones confirmed the Cowboys have added former quarterback Jon Kitna to their staff. The team, though, has not made any decisions about who will call plays or what titles Kitna and Kellen Moore will carry next season.

“We’re still in the throes of evaluation,” Jones said, via David Helman of the team website. “We’re in no hurry.”

With Kitna on board, the Cowboys likely won’t hire anyone else outside the organization.

“I like the guys we’ve got in house,” Jones said.

Garrett could return to being the play-caller.

Jones said Garrett’s involvement in the offense “could be more or less.”

Garrett called the plays in 2011 and 2012, his first two full seasons as head coach, before turning it over to Bill Callahan. Scott Linehan replaced Callahan as the play-caller in 2014, but the Cowboys fired Linehan as offensive coordinator last week.

Kitna could become quarterbacks coach, with Moore carrying the title of passing game coordinator or offensive coordinator. Tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier, a former play-caller in the college ranks, also could have additional duties.

The titles are flexible, Jones said, with Dak Prescott getting “significant” input in the decision-making process.

Kitna, who played for the Cowboys for four seasons, has coached high school football and most recently was the offensive coordinator of the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet.

Moore has one year of coaching experience, serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season.