Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to Jerick McKinnon as both rehab ACL tears

The 49ers’ offensive plans for the 2018 season heavily involved running back Jerick McKinnon and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, so they found themselves in dire straits when both players were lost for the season before September was over.

McKinnon tore his ACL a little more than a week ahead of the team’s first regular season game and Garoppolo suffered the same injury in the third week of the year. That left the 49ers with little to do outside of hoping for better news in 2019.

General Manager John Lynch shared a positive update on that front during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He said Garoppolo is throwing to his rehab partner as the offseason gets underway.

“One of the best sights, the other day, I looked outside my office and he was throwing and throwing to Jerick McKinnon,” Lynch said.

Both players will be able to continue rehab work at the facility in hopes of being well on their way to being full participants in practice once the offseason program gets to that point.