Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to Jerick McKinnon as both rehab ACL tears

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2019, 1:27 PM EST
The 49ers’ offensive plans for the 2018 season heavily involved running back Jerick McKinnon and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, so they found themselves in dire straits when both players were lost for the season before September was over.

McKinnon tore his ACL a little more than a week ahead of the team’s first regular season game and Garoppolo suffered the same injury in the third week of the year. That left the 49ers with little to do outside of hoping for better news in 2019.

General Manager John Lynch shared a positive update on that front during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He said Garoppolo is throwing to his rehab partner as the offseason gets underway.

“One of the best sights, the other day, I looked outside my office and he was throwing and throwing to Jerick McKinnon,” Lynch said.

Both players will be able to continue rehab work at the facility in hopes of being well on their way to being full participants in practice once the offseason program gets to that point.

  1. One of the other notable outcomes about the Pats going to 2 SBs since trading JimmyG is that for a few more weeks, maybe until April, the salty should’ve-traded-Brady nonsense in the media and 31 other fanbases has been held back.

  3. For a team that was supposed to be the surprise team of 2018, this is good news. I hope they both make a full recovery and are ready to go come training camp.

  5. Lol. I cant help but to have a mental pucture of two guys in wherlchairs tossing a ball back and forth. I know thats not it (probably in boots) but I cant help forming it.

    I have really wanted to see Jimmy do well to blossom since being traded so in all seriousness I do hope there is a nice recovery and great season next year.

    They were never going to trade Brady last year, even if they had kept Jimmy G. This is really the only Super Bowl they got to after they would have traded Brady. In any case, Jimmy G is very talented but needs to learn how to take a hit or even not take a hit. That’s two years in a row for him and it’s a bad look.

    The trade Brady nonsense was really mainly driven by a few morons on Boston sports radio. They all try to make themselves feel important by trying to take down a superstar who won’t fight back. The worst Brady ever did was hang up on Kirk Minihane (and Minihane has serious emotional health issues).

    While not a 49ers fan, I too sincerely hope both players make full recoveries.
    That said, I love sports fans and their clichés.
    If the 49ers were “supposed to be” the surprise team of 2018, wouldn’t that make it an expected outcome? How could they “surprise” us by being what others predicted they would be?
    Call them a dark horse contender, a team to keep an eye on, or a dozen other applicable clichés if you must. “Supposed to be a surprise team” is a contradiction in terms. 🙂

