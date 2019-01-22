John Dorsey eager to see what Baker Mayfield can accomplish in year two

Getty Images

After a rookie campaign that saw Baker Mayfield set an NFL record for most touchdown passes by a rookie, Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey is eager to see what Mayfield will be able to accomplish in 2019.

“He’s mature beyond his age group and I’m just happy he’s a member of the Cleveland Browns organization and I can’t wait to see what he does next year,’’ Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Dorsey made Mayfield the No.1 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. Mayfield responded by showing the potential of becoming the Browns’ first legitimate franchise quarterback since the NFL returned to Cleveland in 1999.

After sitting out the first two games in favor of Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield took over as starting quarterback for the final 13 games of the season. Mayfield’s 27 touchdown passes by a rookie broke the record of 26 shared by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. Additionally, it’s the fifth most touchdown passes in Browns’ franchise history and second most since the team returned to Cleveland. Only Derek Anderson‘s 29 touchdowns in 2007 surpassed Mayfield’s 2018 season.

Finding a franchise quarterback is perhaps the single most vital task a G.M. without such a player will have to undertake. The Browns haven’t truly had one since before the first iteration of the team left for Baltimore after the 1995 season. Either Vinny Testaverde or Bernie Kosar would be considered the last truly capable player to hold the position down for multiple seasons in Cleveland. And yet, neither of them ever threw 27 touchdowns in a season for the Browns either.

Mayfield’s rookie season has given Dorsey every reason to believe he made the correct decision in selecting him with the top pick in last year’s draft.

“I like everything about his makeup,” Dorsey said. “I like how his teammates really rally behind him, I like his eyes downfield, I like his accuracy with his deep throws, I like how he shows that fighter’s spirit when it comes time to come back, he’s fighting through to come back and I applaud those things. He’s dynamite (in the red zone), he’s very good.”