John Elway: Reviewing pass interference “won’t work”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
Because the Saints just got jobbed out of a trip to the Super Bowl because of a missed pass interference call, and because we have 12 more days to fill until then, there will be plenty of talk about the feasibility of using replay review to fix an obvious problem for the NFL.

While other leagues are able to find a solution without lengthening their games, there remains a resistance to opening that particular box for fear that Pandora and all her meddling friends will wreck the game.

According to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, Broncos executive John Elway (a member of the league’s competition committee) is among the skeptics.

“You can’t replay every pass interference,” Elway said. “It won’t work.”

Replaying and reviewing every pass interference call probably wouldn’t. Giving coaches the opportunity to challenge selected calls to make sure a game isn’t decided incorrectly could probably be worked out without tearing at the very fabric of the game.

But the inertia of the way things are will make it hard to find a solution to this problem, as some may not be inclined to fiddle with the rulebook, if only for the fear of making things worse.

28 responses to “John Elway: Reviewing pass interference “won’t work”

  4. The real solution is to change the rules regarding pass interference AND illegal contact. Do away with both as fouls. If a receiver is knocked on his butt going out for a pass before OR after the ball is thrown, then that receiver WAS NOT OPEN to receive said pass. End of story. Yes, of course it would give a defense much additional advantage in some cases…but give it some thought if you don’t agree. It would make the game much more interesting. Right now, it’s mostly just pass and catch. And pass interference calls change the outcome of far too many games over the course of a season.

  5. He is so dumb. I am convinced he never graduated from Stanford and was their first fake famous athlete grad.

    You would be LIMITED in how many times you can challenge it. It would be like 1 challenge for PI per game or something.

    How is this bozo still employed anyway? They’ll never fire him, but opening a checkbook and going on a spree, is something anyone can do.

  6. What a surprise… Elway is a stodgy old man that doesn’t want to adjust with the times?

    They don’t need to add extra challenges; let coaches use their current challenges to PI (and everything else)

  10. Add a call to the list. A Review Flag. On a bang bang like the one we just saw, where there’s clear and serious contact throw a Review Flag. Let the booth make the call and the same angles they see would be on the big screen. Yes, it takes the ref off the hook but they’d be more likely to ask for help on a huge play like that. We can work out the minutia later but isn’t it time we made this tech work to improve the game? We know that humans on the field are limited. Every expert here has said so much.

  11. I really don’t get what the problem with everyone is.

    Make every play reviewable by challenge and do not increase the number of challenges. Also allow challenges in the last 2 min in addition to official reviews. The replay rule already indicates clear and obvious evidence is needed. In the case of the play in the rams game it was clear and obvious that he was hit before even attempting to catch the ball and it was clearly helmet to helmet. So review and call a penalty.

    Conversely, if a PI was called on the field and replay clearly shows they were not touched at all or the ball was tipped then reverse it.

    It fixes all the stupid rules on what can or cannot be challenged.

  14. Coaches should be able to challenge any two pays a quarter, if you win the challenge than it becomes three .Belicheat proposed this. I am a LA Rams fan by the way, but when you get the ball in OT, don’t throw an INT!

  15. This might sound stupid but what if in the last 2 minutes of regular season games and maybe 5 minutes of playoff games, a referee not working the game is in the booth and able to overturn any horrible call like the missed call in New Orleans. Nothing ticky tacky but at least give the league an option to avoid something so bad deciding a game. It would hardly ever be needed but at least they have that to avoid something like Sunday.

  16. When Atlantic City refunds betters, as they did…it’s pretty bad. Anyone who doesn’t think what happened in New Orleans is incomprehensible isn’t truly a fan of the game. Process that for a moment…major betting organizations throughout one of the biggest gambling towns in the country REFUNDED betters because the organization wasn’t comfortable, in good faith, with the validity of the outcome of the game.

    Gonna tell me I’m off the mark? The NFL is a disgrace.

  17. I think the NFL should contact google or Amazon or who ever runs the world now to create an artificial intelligence program to ref the game. Let’s face it it would take NE a few years to figure out how to hack into the system so that will give other teams a few years to win and the league couldn’t hand a city a franchise that over the years could care less about football and give them a Superbowl team in an attempt to turn them into a football city.

  18. It might not work all of the time but it would be more effective in cases like the one yesterday. The ref thought the ball was tipped but replay shows it was not tipped. The ball was in a tight spiral. Stuff your thoughts in a sack, Mr. Elway.

  19. Then you will have people complain when they review PI on a Hail Mary and get the ball in the 1 yard line leave it alone , use the college system booth review when necessary and if you want an Ot solution if the first team scores a td then you have to go for two if you score the following drive

  20. Like the one the Saints had on the drive the Rams settled for 3? Bottom line is the Saints haven’t played well since mid December. The struggled the week before against a Philly team they clocked earlier in the year.

  21. How is John Elway on the competition committee? He can’t even get the qb situation right in Denver let alone being on the competitive committee. Does he even know what PI is?

  24. Like the change in a catch that everyone wanted for years, there will be all sorts of collateral damage from this if there is a big change. Make it possibly a coaches challenge, but don’t make it an auto review.

    In reality, the biggest change has to come on the fields, where 55 & over community members are trying to run around & watch/ breakdown/ implement rules at break neck speeds with people who are moving 25x faster than they are in a million different directions.

    That’s the product on the field that needs to get better… not the guy in front of a 4k tv with microzoom & super, duper, insanely slow moving, screen by screen images in NYC.
    (Maybe this is why E-Gaming is getting so popular, along with health risk just being carpel tunnel. The E-refs can’t blow a call on the field)

  26. How bout we just have 40 cameras focused on every play with flag guns on both sides of the field and have the cameras signal to the flag guns to shoot out a flag for every infraction. Almost nothing would ever be missed.

  28. Why not have Skybox Referees with direct access to one referee on the Ground.If he see something that the Referees miss call it in and change it.The eyes in the Sky

