Jon Gruden: I no longer think QBs have to be tall

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
The only man who controls three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft is open to drafting a small quarterback.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he’s impressed with Kyler Murray, who might become the shortest quarterback in the NFL, and has seen too many shorter quarterbacks play well to have a fixation on height anymore.

“I used to think that a lot, until I saw Drew Brees twice a year in Tampa, then I met Russell Wilson coming out of N.C. State, and now I’m watching this kid, Murray, coming out of Oklahoma and I’m putting away all the prototypes I once had,” Gruden said. “I used to have a prototype for hand size, height, arm strength, all that stuff.”

Gruden said his only concern now is what he sees on the field.

“We’re looking for guys who can play. They come in all shapes and sizes,” Gruden said.

All it takes is one team to focus on the game tape rather than the measuring tape for Murray to be a first-round pick.

47 responses to “Jon Gruden: I no longer think QBs have to be tall

  3. Ohhhhhh so teams should trade you lots of picks for Kyler Murray. It’s always fun watching dumb people trying to be clever.

  5. With the way Gruden has been trading.. Carr is gone and Murray will be a Raider with the 4th pick

  7. Yep. Put on that game tape when he’s playing against the NFL sized defense of Alabama. He looks bad under pressure and gets ragdolled by one-handed tackles.

  10. There’s only one Drew Brees and they basically broke the mold with him. Wilson can’t hold his jock. I hope Gruden takes Murray in the first round so we can continue to laugh about his ongoing stupidity.

  12. QB height alone does not make or break the Position, however it is a Fact of Physics that any QB in the NFL that is under 6 feet tall will have to be further away from a 6’6″ D Lineman to see & make the throw.

    Hand Size/Grip is extremly important, especially during cold weather Games played outdoors. That physical element alone could decide the outcome of a Game.

  14. Drew Brees and Russel Wilson are both taller than Kyler Murray.
    Kyler Murray is going to measure under 5’9” and be around 190 lbs. His linesman will all have 5+ inches on him and he’s going to be getting sacked by people 100 lbs heavier than him.

  15. About time a coach admits it. This obsession with height wasn’t always there. Bret Farve is 6 foot 2. Aaron Rodgers likewise. Same with Joe Montana. Ditto Steve Young.

    Drew Brees at 6 foot is also destined for Canton.

    Has a 6 foot 7 inch QB ever made the Hall of Fame? Or ever succeeded in the NFL?

  18. I figured Baker Mayfield would have been brought up by this pint in this conversation.

    Fran Tarkington and Sonny Jerginson were between 5’11” and 6’0″ respectively.

  22. This guy makes these pronouncements like he is some kind of oracle. He isn’t. Gruden’s QB show is off the air and Jon is nothing more than a life long mediocre coach (98-93) coming off a 4-12 season. But thanks for letting us know Jon that Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are good quarterbacks.

  23. Can’t blame him for trying to work maximum value out of those picks. He’s obviously beginning the sales pitch…….

  26. vicnocal says:
    January 22, 2019 at 1:41 pm
    Don’t forget the Chargers drafted Eli Manning because they didnt think Drew Brees was their answer.
    ———–
    Don’t forget the Chargers drafted Eli Manning because they wanted the Giants to give up a ransom of a trade for him…

  27. “then I met Russell Wilson coming out of N.C. State…”

    Ask Gruden why Russell Wilson was coming our of N.C. State when Wilson went to college at U of Wisc.

  28. I have to laugh at all of the false claims about “seeing over” the linemen to be able to throw the ball, it’s hilarious! Fact is since it’s an average of 4in or more from ones eyes to the top of their heads a person would have to be over 4in taller than the linemen to “see over” them, so a QB would have to be >6’8″ to see over linemen that were 6’4″. Now I don’t know about anyone else but I don’t know of a single QB that’s 6’8″ or over so NONE OF THEM SHOULD BE ABLE TO PLAY according to these numbskulls and their theories!

    BTW if you ever heard Troy Aikman he always says that a QBs height isn’t as important as these people try to make it out to be because as he says and I quote “I’m 6’4″ and I couldn’t see over the linemens heads”. So stop with the BULL and calling it a “Fact of Physics”!

    Todays NFL passing game is built around throwing to a spot where the receiver is supposed to be as they are mostly timing patterns now days.

  32. All *shapes* and sizes? We gonna see the first fat QB get a starting job? (hefty lefty was a backup)

  34. Hey, Gruden wants to build the team in his own way and that means get rid of all the players he inherited. Why not? He’s got a huge fan base building in Las Vegas by the time he gets there he might have a good team ready to compete.

  35. To clarify…Even If Gruden happened to see Wilson at N.C. State, Wilson “came out of” U of Wisc.” I doubt Gruden really has any memories of Wilson playing at N.C. State.

    “Wilson played college football for the University of Wisconsin during the 2011 season, in which he set the single-season FBS record for passing efficiency (191.8) and led the team to a Big Ten title and the 2012 Rose Bowl. “

  39. In spite of his height, Kyler just put up numbers that have never been put up before in college football history. Amazing how everyone just pushes that to the side. His linemen at OU were all 6’3″ or taller at that. I dont get it with all of the know-it-alls.

  43. To clarify – Wilson played and started three years at NC State, and is second or third is all the major passing records at NC State, behind Rivers who just happened to play 4 years. He also broke the record for most passes without an interception while there as well (I think it’s since been broken)

    He was also not benched, the moron coach at the time told him if he played baseball he wouldn’t be the starter. So he played baseball at State and then transferred.

    SO there is TONS more tape of Wilson playing college football at NC STate then there is a Wisconsin.

    2008 NC State 150 275 1,955 17 1 54.5 133.9 116 394 3.4 4
    2009 NC State 224 378 3,027 31 11 59.3 147.8 103 260 2.5 4
    2010 NC State 308 527 3,563 28 14 58.4 127.5 143 435 3.0 9
    2011 Wisconsin 225 309 3,175 33 4 72.8 191.8 79 338 4.3 6

    For argument’s sake thats 1000 passes with NC State and 309 with Wisconsin.

  45. theres a difference between short and small. 6′ drew brees has tipped the scales at 220 before which is equal to 6’4″ tom brady. thats why theres shoulders, chest, arms, and hands measurements.

  47. wiscobear says:

    Russell Wilson came out of Wisconsin. He transferred there from NC State where he had been benched in favor of Mike Glennon.

    ________________________________________________

    That is fake news. Russell Wilson was toying with the idea of going to the Major Leagues and Coach O’Brien was tired of not knowing if Wilson was coming back for his senior season, so he made it easy on him and made the decision to name Glennon the starter. Had nothing to do with height.

