Jon Gruden: I no longer think QBs have to be tall

Getty Images

The only man who controls three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft is open to drafting a small quarterback.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he’s impressed with Kyler Murray, who might become the shortest quarterback in the NFL, and has seen too many shorter quarterbacks play well to have a fixation on height anymore.

“I used to think that a lot, until I saw Drew Brees twice a year in Tampa, then I met Russell Wilson coming out of N.C. State, and now I’m watching this kid, Murray, coming out of Oklahoma and I’m putting away all the prototypes I once had,” Gruden said. “I used to have a prototype for hand size, height, arm strength, all that stuff.”

Gruden said his only concern now is what he sees on the field.

“We’re looking for guys who can play. They come in all shapes and sizes,” Gruden said.

All it takes is one team to focus on the game tape rather than the measuring tape for Murray to be a first-round pick.