Jon Gruden “would love” to have Marshawn Lynch back

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is interested in playing in 2019. Raiders coach Jon Gruden is interested in re-signing Lynch.

Thus, Lynch could return for another season with the Raiders.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gruden said Tuesday he was uncertain whether Lynch planned to continue playing, but if the running back wants to play “we’d love to have him back.”

Lynch recently said on Real Time with Bill Maher that he’s open to continuing his career under the right circumstances.

“If it works out that way, then I will,” Lynch, 32, said.

Lynch, an Oakland native, has played the past two seasons with the Raiders after coming out of retirement.

He gained 460 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns on 105 touches in six games this season.