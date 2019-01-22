Justin Reid having wrist surgery

Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid was on the injury report heading into the team’s Wild Card loss to the Colts with a wrist injury, but was able to play in the game until he hurt his ribs.

The rib injury doesn’t seem to be an issue as the offseason gets rolling, but the wrist issue needs some more attention. Reid is having surgery to repair the injury.

“Thank you all for concern,” Reid wrote on social media, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Came from injuries thru the season for those curious.”

Reid was a third-round pick in 2018 and appeared in every game as a rookie. He started 12 times in the regular season and ended the year with 88 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He had three tackles in this month’s season-ending loss to the Colts.