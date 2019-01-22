Lions bring back John Bonamego as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Meet the new Lions special teams coordinator, same as the old Lions special teams coordinator.

John Bonamego has been hired as Detroit’s special teams coordinator, the Lions announced today. He previously served as the Lions’ special teams coordinator in 2013 and 2014 before leaving to become the head coach at Central Michigan, which fired him after a 1-11 season in 2018.

Bonamego has previously been special teams coordinator for the Packers (2003-05), Saints (2006-07), Dolphins (2008-10) and Jaguars in 2012.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia fired special teams coach Joe Marciano during the 2018 season.