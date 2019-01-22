Louisiana Governor calls for NFL to expand replay

Posted by Charean Williams on January 22, 2019, 8:26 PM EST
First, a lawsuit over the Saints-Rams game. Now, a politician is getting in the act.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a letter Tuesday, expressing his “deep disappointment” and calling for the league to expand replay.

The Democratic governor was, of course, upset that officials didn’t call pass interference on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for whacking Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived late in Sunday’s NFC title game.

“The very least that any fan of the Saints, or any other team, should be able to expect from any game is that the result will be decided by the players on the field,” Edwards wrote, via the Associated Press. “By missing the obvious, blatant and intentional penalty at the end of the game, the referees in Sunday’s game undermined that expectation and unfortunately were allowed to determine the winner.”

Edwards wants the NFL to expand replay reviews, allowing for pass interference to be included in coaches’ challenges. Without a change, Edwards contends that “the very integrity of the game will be called into question.”

  1. the very integrity of the game will be called into question.

    Oops. Too late. That ship sailed long ago.

  5. This is going to upset Goodel’s RMOD: Ref Manipulation = Outcome Desired

    Goodel will eventually be exposed for his underhanded scheming ways which he calls ‘Integrity of the Shield’

  9. There’s plenty of uproar about bad calls/noncalls. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything this melodramatic. It’s frankly pathetic how people are losing their minds over this. Rams should have had a facemask call. Saints should have had a DPI call. Bad calls/non calls happen. Do I think they should be reviewable? Yeah, I don’t mind if that means the games get called right. But this hyper-angsty weepiness I can do without.

  10. I don’t see any saints fans that are complaining about goff’s facemask being yanked around with no flag thrown on that play. I’m sure they won’t want a do-over on that play though.

  11. Cool, maybe you could expand replay and call the two face mask penalties on Goff and Cooks then? Or does that only apply to any calls that the Saints don’t get? Not a fan of either team, but this is getting really annoying. There were blatant uncalled penalties on both teams. Brees had a chance to make it a moot point and win with a touchdown. He didn’t. Rams took advantage and won the game. Stop whining.

