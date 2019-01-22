Louisiana Governor calls for NFL to expand replay

Getty Images

First, a lawsuit over the Saints-Rams game. Now, a politician is getting in the act.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a letter Tuesday, expressing his “deep disappointment” and calling for the league to expand replay.

The Democratic governor was, of course, upset that officials didn’t call pass interference on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for whacking Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived late in Sunday’s NFC title game.

“The very least that any fan of the Saints, or any other team, should be able to expect from any game is that the result will be decided by the players on the field,” Edwards wrote, via the Associated Press. “By missing the obvious, blatant and intentional penalty at the end of the game, the referees in Sunday’s game undermined that expectation and unfortunately were allowed to determine the winner.”

Edwards wants the NFL to expand replay reviews, allowing for pass interference to be included in coaches’ challenges. Without a change, Edwards contends that “the very integrity of the game will be called into question.”