Matthew Slater always calls heads, since his dad did

Getty Images

The most heads-up play of the AFC Championship Game might have been sending Patriots captain Matthew Slater out to call the overtime coin toss.

See, Slater always calls heads. It may not always work, but it did Sunday night in Kansas City. And it did in Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots got the ball and never gave it back to the Falcons.

So Slater’s not going to mess with it.

He said he picked the habit up from his father, Rams Hall of Fame tackle Jackie Slater.

“I remember as a child watching my father play in L.A., and him going out and doing the coin toss for the Rams,” Slater said, via Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston. “He always called heads. I asked him one time, ‘Why do you do that? What’s the story behind that?’ Anyone who knows my family knows faith is important to us. For him, he was always like, ‘God is the head of my life, so I call heads.’ That was something he came up with. I’ve kind of just embraced it and I’m glad it’s worked for us the last couple of times we needed it.”

Of course, once Slater wins a toss, there is another important element to be taken care of. But because Tom Brady keeps building off Slater’s success.

“You always have a lot of confidence when [Brady] is on your team,” Slater said. “You always have a chance to win any game, no matter what the situation is. We feel pretty good about giving our offense the ball. They certainly did the job once they got it.”

Slater’s job may not necessarily be easier. But he is consistent in doing it.