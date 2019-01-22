Mike Mallory interviews for Packers’ special teams job

Getty Images
The Packers interviewed Mike Mallory for their special teams coordinator opening, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Mallory served as the Jaguars’ special teams coach from 2013-16 before being demoted. Jacksonville hired Joe DeCamillis to replace Mallory, but he kept Mallory as assistant special teams coach.
Mallory assisted with the Saints’ special teams from 2008-12.
He coached defense at several colleges before going to the NFL, including Louisville, Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
The Packers have interviewed at least two other special teams coaches, according to Silverstein.