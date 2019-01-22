NFL investigating laser pointed at Tom Brady during game in Kansas City

Getty Images

Video has surfaced appearing to show a green light on Tom Brady‘s face during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, seemingly from a Chiefs fan using a laser pointer to try to distract him.

The NFL confirmed to the Boston Herald that the league is investigating. Kansas City police say they have not received a complaint but will investigate if they do.

Laser beams can injure people’s eyes, and even if they’re not shined directly into the eyes they can be distracting. Laser pointers are routinely banned at sporting events.

During a 2014 Bills-Lions game in Detroit, Buffalo players complained that a Lions fan had been shining a laser pointer at them. The fan was found and eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, paid a $235 fine and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service. That fan was a guest of a season ticket holder, and the Lions revoked his season tickets.