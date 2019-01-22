Packers hire Milt Hendrickson as director of football operations

Getty Images

The Packers have hired Milt Hendrickson as director of football operations, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports. It’s the same title Eliot Wolf held before joining the Browns.

Hendrickson worked as a regional and national scout for the Ravens for 14 seasons.

“He’s had experience on the pro side, experience on the college side,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said, via Cohen. “I think he’s a really good fit with our group as far as the group dynamics go. Just really another hand to try to help us get what we’re trying to do.”

The Packers tried to hire Hendrickson last year, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, but the Ravens denied permission. So Hendrickson let his contract run out, so he could join Gutekunst.