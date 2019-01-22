Patriots ran more offensive plays than any team since 2002

The Patriots controlled the ball on Sunday like no NFL team in the last 16 seasons.

New England’s 94 offensive plays (48 runs and 46 passes) were the most any NFL team has run in any game since 2002. The last team to run more plays than the Patriots ran in the AFC Championship Game was the Steelers, who ran 95 plays in a win over the expansion Texans in Week 14 of 2002.

It’s worth noting that total plays is different than snap counts: The Patriots’ offensive players were on the field for 97 snaps, which includes three plays that were wiped out by penalties. The snap count of 97 is actually fewer than New England’s 99 snaps in the Super Bowl two years ago, but in that game the Patriots ran 93 plays, with another six snaps that were wiped out by penalties.

Taking on a Chiefs defense that struggled to stop the run, and a Chiefs offense that was the best in football, the Patriots’ game plan was to control the ball. They did that as effectively as any team we’ve ever seen.

