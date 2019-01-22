Raiders hire Brentson Buckner as DL coach

Getty Images

The Raiders have made a change at defensive line coach.

Head coach Jon Gruden announced at a press conference, per multiple reporters, from the Senior Bowl that Brentson Buckner will take over that role for the 2019 season. Mike Trgovac held the job in Gruden’s first year back with the Raiders and the head coach said that he’ll remain on the staff in an advisory role.

Buckner spent last season as the defensive line coach with the Buccaneers, but was swept out along with the rest of Dirk Koetter’s staff when Bruce Arians took over as head coach. Buckner had coached with Arians in Arizona, but the Bucs opted to hire Kacy Rodgers after he’d worked with new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles with the Jets.

The Raiders are also expected to sign a new strength and conditioning coach in the coming days. They’ll also need a new quarterbacks coach with Brian Callahan headed to Cincinnati as the new Bengals offensive coordinator.