Rams-Saints outcome fuels lawsuit seeking a Rule 17 do-over

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
A Sunday night item explaining a rule that, in theory, gives the Commissioner the power to order a do-over as the remedy for extraordinary unfair outcomes apparently has fueled one lawsuit, and counting.

Via WDSU.com, a New Orleans lawyer has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Commissioner Roger Goodell to invoke Rule 17 of the official rulebook and replay the balance of the NFC Championship game from the moment Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman wiped out, without consequence, Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before a pass intended for Lewis arrived.

The New Orleans lawyer, Frank D’Amico, also has issued a press release that copies and pastes extensively from the original PFT story on the issue, without attribution. (Hopefully, D’Amico’s legal skills far exceed his P.R. abilities.)

A Lafayette law firm separately has informed the NFL that litigation over the outcome could be coming.

Lawsuits like this very rarely prevail. But the league will have to dot some i’s and cross some t’s to get out of this one, especially since D’Amico’s lawsuit undoubtedly will seek emergency relief aimed at forcing the Rams and Saints to reconvene in New Orleans for the final 1:49 of regulation, with the score tied at 20 and the Saints having a first down just inside the L.A. five.

Given that the lawsuit has been filed in Louisiana state court, the publicly-elected local judges may be inclined to take a more favorable look at this, forcing the NFL to potentially scramble through appeals courts and/or federal courts to avoid what could start as a half-joke and quickly become a deadly-serious problem for the league. At a minimum, a state-court judge could force the NFL to emerge from hiding and answer pointed questions about what happened on Sunday, when Rule 17 applies, and why it shouldn’t apply here.

107 responses to “Rams-Saints outcome fuels lawsuit seeking a Rule 17 do-over

  4. NFL rules do no allow replay review of Pass Interference. So they should redo the third down and play from there.

  10. No mention of the no-call on the Goff face mask which would have set the Rams up with 1st and goal at the 1 or 2-yard line?

    How shocking!

  13. After what the Saints got away with against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2010 Championship game this was well deserved. I couldn’t be happier this happened to the Saints and even happier that it happened on their home turf-you got away with murder against the Vikings-you deserve this…………….

  15. A “do-over”, hahaha. WhoDat nation is just embarrassing themselves now, led by their shameless whiny leader Sean Payton.

  17. Well doing so would certainly increase the viewership of the Super Bowl. Unless you’re a Pats fan you don’t want to see them in the game (again) and you don’t want to watch a team that got there because of a horrendous non-call.

  19. And this is how the Pandora box gets open. Seriously though, with 1 and 10 in already field goal range, why throw an incomplete pass? Can we discuss that dumb call for a minute? That was a gigantic Sean Payton megachoke only compared to Kyle Shanahan in the SB. I know that you have Drew Bress, but why risk a pass as your third attempt? Run the ball, and let them use a timeout.

  20. Can we go back to the Ice Bowl, and replay 3rd and goal from the 6, since Jerry Kramer was not called for a False Start from the 1?
    Suck it up Saints fans…game’s over….wait til next year!

  22. I’m just here to enjoy the squirming of an NFL Commissioner who claims the laws of physics are detrimental to the sport, but thinks nothing of deploying incompetent refs to conference championship games. Hopefully they subpoena his phone!

  26. Buying an NFL ticket only grants you access to the stadium. There’s no language in the players contracts to say they are there to win, they are there to get paid.

    It’s entertainment, be entertained. When the clock hits 0:00. Let it go, there’s more to life then complaining about a call that the millionaires laugh all the way to the bank anyways 🙂

  27. I love my Saints, and while this is a bit over the top, I do hope it makes the NFL more interested in integrity of the game.

    I dont blame the Rams, they took the opportunity given to them and won. Yes, there were other bad non-calls like the Goff facemask, the PI not called against Robey-Coleman in the beginning of Q4 around the Rams 40. Both very blatant misses.

    All that said, if an extremely obvious call that a 5-year old can make was actually made, then this game is over and the Saints win. That is completely unacceptable when you ask people to invest their time, money, and heart into your product. You cant pretend your games matter when you dont even bother to have basic mechanisms in place to have integrity in the outcome.

    This isnt a call against Haden in a first quarter that Steelers fans equate this to, this isnt a Jaylon Smith headshot on Kamara not called in a regular season game. This is locking up a Super Bowl birth and the officials blew an extremely simple and obvious call.

  28. The call was wrong yes, but I hope these lawsuits go absolutely nowhere.
    If they gain any leg, or god forbid, are actually successful there would be no end in sight to future lawsuits.

    Eventually they’ll be a lawsuit about a Week 3 game where a bogus holding call in the 2nd quarter negated a TD. They missed the FG afterwards, lost the game by 6, and went on to miss the playoffs based on a tiebreaker. I mean, come on, the sole reason they missed out on the playoffs was that one holding call!! Gotta sue!

  29. Brees threw a pick in overtime. The game is over.
    That’s irrelevant…game should’ve been over nimrod

  30. A lawsuit is a terrible idea… it’s just dumb grandstanding that won’t amount to anything.
    However, the NFL should do something for the Saints/their fans.
    Fans of all teams invest a lot of time, stress, emotion, and dollars into supporting their team over the course of the season. That investment is based on trust that the game is (for the most part) fairly legislated on the field. That trust was clearly broken on Sunday, and will likely impact the legacies of the players, and therefore will impact whether or not the fans think their NFL team is a product worth investing all that time, stress, emotion, and dollars into. This whole thing is such a mess. I’m kind of tired hearing about it, but as a fan, it’s probably worth parsing and talking about.

  31. I agree, we should replay the end of the game starting with the missed call:

    Rams 17 Saints 20, 6:40 left in the 4th, LA 1st and goal at the 1 yard line (where Goff got facemasked).

  33. If I’m one of those local judges, I’m remembering the Saints getting screwed by the NFL PR effort known as Bountygate.

  34. Sweet. Please amend the lawsuit to also require Steelers kicker Chris Boswell to re-kick the game-winning FG against the Bengals in the 2015 playoffs from 65 yards out. Replay evidence shows assistant coach Joey Porter was on the field and the league acknowledged the Steelers should have been backed up 15 yards as a result.

    Obviously, I’m being sarcastic. Tuck Rule, Joey Porter antics, Dez Bryant catch, and missed Rams DPI all changed the outcomes of playoff games, but we can’t get a do-over every time.

  35. Stop….just stop…..

    Every team gets screwed at some point. Lawsuits?! Really?! My memory is bad, but I don’t recall anyone in MN setting up lawsuits when the Saints used bounties in that game or suing when the phantom Pass interference was called on Leber.

    Did the Saints get screwed, sure. Too dame bad. Mayby Mr. Payton’s ego should’ve not been so huge and if he runs the ball he wins the game on 1st down after the 2 min warning.

    You lost, stop your crying and deal with it.

  36. Did I watch a different game? Did the Saints not take the lead on that drive? Here’s an idea – make a stop, win the game. Can’t do that? You won the toss in OT? Score a touchdown, win the game. Can’t do that? Kick a field goal, then make a stop, win the game.
    They had ample opportunity to win that game and they failed. They had a 13 point lead at the end of the first quarter at home with a deafening home field advantage. And they need to stop pretending that if the ref makes that call correctly, they automatically go the Superbowl. What if there’s a fumbled snap and LA recovers? What if LA blocks the field goal attempt? ENOUGH. Bad call? Absolutely! But they happen all the time. Overcome it and win the game.

  37. This is really just kind of sad…

    Missed calls and bad calls happen in every sporting event. There’s no chance this warrants the commissioner overturning a result based on the language of rule 17, which specifies “calamity or non-participant interference that is extraordinarily unfair.” A missed call is run of the mill unfairness, and the NFL can show any game from any season as evidence of that.

  38. Should the Vikings file a lawsuit for their loss in the 2009 NFC championship game? How about the Steelers for getting hosed back in December in that same stadium? How about the Packers doing it for that Fail Mary game in 2012? There has been a lot of bad calls in NFL history. The best teams don’t have to rely on calls like these in order to win.

  41. I seriously doubt any random lawyer is going to convince a judge that they have standing to bring such an action. Anybody short of the New Orleans Saints organization themselves filing a lawsuit is likely to be laughed out of court. Gamblers don’t count.

  42. The Saints have been snake bitten:

    1. Bountygate

    2. Miracle in Minnesota

    3. NFCCG non-call

    It must be voodoo.

  44. I got a better idea:

    Sue for game manipulation/fixing and get Goodell’s emails and cell phone up on an overhead projector in the court room so we can see just how deep his cheating goes.

    This one is as smelly as Spygate, Deflategate and Zekegate, amongst all other other times Goodell mysteriously looked the other way for the Cheating Six.

    With the Rams moving to LA, the Chargers there, there is a LOT of money invested there and A LOT of money to be made, especially with far more eyeballs on tv screens in LA than in the Louisiana area.

    It’s that simple.

  45. Another lawyer trying to make a name for themself using this schtick. Get over it, life goes on. Calls are not perfect as so many other points you could replay from where a call was missed. Look too hard you might not like what you see.

  48. It’s amazing how Saints fans somehow see integrity as an issue now. Before Sunday all they had no problem with issues that had helped them. What changed?

  49. To me – a retired training and employee development specialist, the issue is the refs arent trained to handle this stuff. They rely on the booth to cover for their mistakes knowing they probably wont get punished for screwing up anyways.
    Hey, a ref standing right on the goal line signals TD when it was clear the guy stepped out and then that was reversed, is BS. They are not close to getting it right.
    I’ll give them one thing, the rules themsleves were vague to give the offense more leaway so more points were scored. The NFL wants points not defensive battles

  50. Hahahaha..that would be worse than the original missed call !!!

    How many other calls were missed in that game, or other playoff games. Should they replay the entire playoffs?

    Just ridiculous.

  52. If people think this makes Goodell squirm you aren’t paying attention. Roger Goodell will shutter 345 Park Avenue and burn it to the ground before he ever does anything like this. Anything that makes Goodell look bad will never see the light of day. Such is life in the NFL under his reign.

    Drew Brees choked.

  53. Saints biggest crybabies on earth. Can’t think of least deserving team or fanbase. Rams beat you fair and square. Your 1 non-call, was not even catchable. Ball was clearly thrown behind him. The Refs gave you a bogus PI in OT when the game mattered most. 14:53 Aints player ran into defender, who had the right to play the ball. Automatic 1st down. The Rams D then began to stifle the Aints, ultimately Brees threw a pick. Oh, di we need to mention a ton of Early contact, non-calls agiant the Eagles. Get over it. Have a seat. Rams were better.

  54. This is fantastic, I’m grabbing popcorn too. I would love to see this go forward and succeed. The repercussions are endless. Maybe they can go back and reverse the roughing the passer call on Sugar Bear Hamilton back in ’76 and suspend referee Ben Dreith.

  57. Missed calls can’t be considered part of the extreme measures remedy. At last year’s SB even after review the Philly Special was allowed despite using an illegal formation. Many games hinge on bad/no calls. Just make every play/call challengeable like Belichick has been saying for years.

    And don’t forget you’re talking about a commissioner who fabricated PSI test results AND had Brady’s offer of phone logs (which NFL has always accepted in lieu of a player’s phones) hidden, legally sealed, and then publicly claimed Brady destroyed his phone so there was no way to know who he called/texted!

  58. I say no do over because the game was riddled with bad calls the whole game on both sides.
    Did we know if the ball was so out of bounds it was un catchable. If so its not pass interference anyways.

  59. Please!
    Did the Saints not take the lead and failed to stop the Rams?
    Did the Saints not win the coin toss in OT and failed to score?
    Did the Saints not fail to stop the Rams yet again and lost.

    Enough.

  61. So, what is the statute of limitations on these? How far back can we go and change the games…can they review a game that changes the dynamics of the playoff picture? Will it be resolved before the Superbowl? If not, do they replay the last minute of the NFCC game and then the Superbowl if the Saints hang on and win?

  64. Saints blew this in the 2nd quarter up 13-0 and their Defense got outscored 26-10 so the Saints don’t deserve going to Super Bowl and no supreme court will reverse a refs judgement call of “ball arriving to receiver at same time of contact”

  65. “I’m not happy. I’m suing!”
    -Home of the brave and land of the frivolous lawsuits.

    Look, it was a bad call. I don’t think there is any argument there. But this? Really?

    The NFL commish is in the court room more than in a football stadium lately. Kaep, Brady, Clarett/Mike Williams suing to get into the draft, Zeke, concussions, Bountygate, Oakland suing for the Raiders. It’s never ending. At this point, 2 bucks of every ticket sold probably goes toward legal fees. How Goodell keeps his job is beyond me.

  66. And the Seattle Seahawks should demand a do-over of Super Bowl XL since the head ref admitted in his words he kicked calls and impacted the result of the game.

  67. Some of you are missing the point. First of all, an attorney filed this on his own. It wasn’t the Saints or their fans. Second of all, the point of the lawsuit is to make Goodell answer questions, stop hiding and man up.

  71. Ridiculous. IF pass interference or helmet-to-helmet calls/non-calls were reviewable; and it was blatantly obvious that the review decision was incorrect – then, you’d have a case.

    However – since the penalties are not currently reviewable, what are they going to claim – that the officials had money bet on LA – and they waited until the final two minutes to make a bad non-call against the Saints? What a stretch….

    The blame for the loss is on Sean Payton…..two minutes left – you’re in field goal position already….run the ball…run down the clock…quit trying to be a genius.

  72. A Lawyer who is also obviously a Saints fan is suing the league because his favorite team got screwed? Ok. I get it, if my favorite team was jobbed by an egregious non-call in a conference championship game, I would be miffed too. Oh wait, it happened 9 years ago to my favorite squad (Roughing the passer non-calls and a phantom P.I. in OT) yeah, yeah, yeah, I know they fumbled 5 times too, BUT… The Vikings got a “Sorry”. Sean Payton got a year off, Gregg Williams got more time than that off. The Saints got a Lombardi trophy out of the deal. Ask all involved if was worth it. I bet yes. At no time would I ever have taken the “We are gonna play that part of the game over” as a band aid to poor officiating. The official involved needs to be investigated, then fired. You cant miss a call at that point of a game of that magnitude. As for playing it over, get a life. The Saints got jobbed. The integrity of the league is in question and rightly so. But, I do not have ANY sympathy for Saints fans whatsoever.

  76. Rodger Goodel and his Fake ‘Integrity’ Scam

    In addition to that most disturbing and Blantant No-Call Hit against the Saints did anyone notice during the 4th Quarter Interception off Edelman that KC LB Anthony Hitchens (53) takes Edelmans head off with a direct forearm to his head?

    Should of been a 15 yard Penalty given to KC but notice how both the Refs and those who are announcing the plays during the game are FORBIDDEN to make any mention of it.

    People need to ban together and open a Class Action Lawsuit against the NFL for Conspiracy to Defraud against the US = General Public, Team(s), Players and Ticket Holders.

  77. A fan shouldn’t have standing to sue. I think it’s a stretch to say they’re a 3rd party beneficiary with standing. Additionally, Rule 17 is discretionary, this is over before it begins. What this will do is force the NFL to acknowledge Rule 17 and state that Goodell doesn’t want to use it

  78. Bad officiating has been going on for a long time. Ok, THIS time was a playoff game, but there were teams that finished one game out of the playoffs that got crapped on by the refs, so were they denied their “right” (LOL) to go to the playoffs?

    Maybe the Rams, and their fans should file a countersuit against the NFL and the Saints for the allowed use of whistles and artificial noisemakers by the Saints’ fans.

  79. This is really stupid! You could have a redo in each and every game all season long. If they did a redo on the Rams/Saints, then wouldn’t there be a reason to redo Patriots/Chiefs On pretty much the same grounds? I’m stating this on bogus calls and no calls. Yes, I’m disappointed my team didn’t make it, but it comes down to “it is what it is” until the NFL comes up with a better way of officiating. Perhaps they need an official at the game site in the replay booth to overturn bogus and non calls on major calls/no calls.

  80. So how can they say for sure that the receiver would have caught the ball. Lots of players drop passes like that.

  82. I could ALMOST understand this if it was coming straight from the team owners, since they DO have a huge financial interest in their team going to the Super Bowl. Other than that, take your story walkin’.

  83. This will sit in court until after the Super Bowl and then they’ll say “Oops, too late now”. Nothing will come of this.

  84. I need to go back and re-watch the Bears/Eagles heartbreaker and see if I can find any missed calls and get a lawsuit to start the playoffs over from the wildcard round

  85. I’d like to introduce exhibit A from week 16 saints against the steelers….don’t be a crybaby when there is a non call against you but be completely fine when that non call goes your way.

  86. Just another ambulance chaser trying to find clients. One of the many problems with the judicial system in this country. Hopefully it gets tossed quickly and these losers don’t get anymore publicity.

  90. Even if that penalty was called, there is no guarantee that the Saints can score a touchdown from that spot. Anyone who have watched NFL games should know that goal line stands happen weekly. Many teams don’t score after getting a first down yards away from the goal line. Pick sixes have also happened, when a DB intercepts the pass and runs it all the way back the other way for a touchdown. Fumbles are also common near the goal line. People who claim that the non-call prevented the Saints from winning the game are football novices.

  92. Goodel started this with Deflategate and his Fake ‘Integrity of the Shield’ Scam that he pulled off with the Fake News experts ESPN Cliff Mortensen and other non-integrity media outlets.

    Payback is Due and Coming

  94. Rule 17 does not apply. It was meant for power outages, fan interference, coaches tripping players and stuff like that. It does not apply to a blown call.

  97. Rush Limbaugh said the two officials who were looking directly at the play and failed to call PI, reportedly live in LA.

    Coincidence????

    Stevie Wonder wouldn’t have missed that call it was so blatant.

  98. Not sure the Saints want to open that can of worms… if they do than the Vikings surely have legal recourse to challenge the results of the ’09 game and have the Saints SB win expunged from the records.

    Outside of the bountygate stuff implemented and condoned by the low-lifes in charge in NO…. there were plenty of illegal hits on Favre that went uncalled and a more than 1 questionable call in OT that gave the Saints the win.

  99. Bountygate was the Saints doing!

    ———————————–

    Actually most teams did it. They were the ones that took the hit for it for the league. Just like the Dolphins took the hit for hazing players in Bullygate. Which both investigations were done buy the same guy that looked into deflated footballs and Brady’s phone.

  104. @tylawspick6 – do you ever stop crying dude? Seriously, you whine more than any poster I ave ever seen…..even when your team wins. What’s up with that?

  105. Please. The ball wasn’t even catchable. Refs then gave the Aints a bogus call, 1st down at 14:53 of OT where their TE ran into the Rams defender- who has a right to play the ball. What happened next? Brees blew the game, the Aints D couldn’t make a stop. God doesn’t like cheaters.

  107. Now I know why Roger has been silent to the press. It could be used in courts. Since the rule is in the rulebook, a lawsuit should also be filed by on behalf of the fans. I’m sure an attorney is researching it to see if the fans could have the tickets prices refunded.

    As far as history is concerned, the Saints took their punishment and have been clean ever since. Payton had to miss a season because of dumbass Gregg E. and learned a lesson. There might be individual incidents like Ingram’s P.E.D. failed test but as an organization the team has been clean.

