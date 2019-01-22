Rams to wear throwback uniforms, Patriots in road whites for Super Bowl

Getty Images

As the winners of the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams had their choice of uniforms to wear for Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams chose to wear their throwback blue and yellow uniforms that they utilized for the majority of their home games this season. As a result, the New England Patriots will wear their road white uniforms in the Super Bowl for the third straight season.

The choice of uniforms alternates between conference winners each year.

While the Patriots were forced to wear their white uniforms against the Rams and Atlanta Falcons, the Patriots chose to wear their road colors last year against the Philadelphia Eagles. The win by the Eagles snapped a streak of six straight Super Bowl wins by teams wearing their white uniforms in the title game.

The dark blue and gold colors the Rams wore in St. Louis remains the team’s home uniforms colors largely in name only. The team got permission from the NFL to use its throwback colors more regularly this season. Previously, teams could only wear throwbacks twice in a season.

The throwback look is an iconic NFL uniform combination and is clearly the best option the team could have made.