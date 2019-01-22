Rashan Gary started his own sports agency

Getty Images

Former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is projected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft and, assuming Gary attends the event in Nashville, the head of his sports agency will be on stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The head of Rashan Gary Sports is Gary himself as the impending rookie has taken the unusual step of starting his own sports agency before hitting the NFL. He is the CEO, his mother is the president and Ian Clarke is the lead sports agent.

“I always had a dream of playing in the NFL and leaving a legacy,” Gary said, via the Associated Press. “The older I got, I understood that football is not forever. This is a step to take care of my family in the long run. Starting this agency is a way I can definitely do that in my years on the football field and the years when I’m not on the football field. … It’s going to change the game. Now, players know the power they have and taking this step is big for me, my family and my dream.”

The agency also represents former Bowling Green defensive back Montre Gregory and Clarke said they are selling a different agency model to athletes outside the NFL as well.

“Rashan Gary Sports is set up for players to take ownership of their intellectual property,” Clarke said. “Our model, which we’d rather keep quiet for now, helps players with their finances on the front end. We’re looking to be in all major league sports. There are agents we’re having conversations with and it’s just a matter of securing some of those deals.”

If Gary can make good on his potential, the agency will have at least one marquee client to use as a building block in future seasons.