Report: Darren Rizzi won’t be on Packers staff

The Packers have reportedly reached deals with a couple more assistant coaches, but an announcement that Darren Rizzi will be their special teams coordinator is not forthcoming.

Rizzi visited the team to interview with head coach Matt LaFleur last week, but Rizzi left without a deal and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the team has moved on to other options. Per the report, the price to hire Rizzi is “a considerable investment” and may have been why things failed to progress.

It’s not clear where Rizzi might be headed now. Silverstein reports that the Lions and Vikings have also shown interest in Rizzi’s services.

He’s been with the Dolphins since 2010 and interviewed for their head coaching job before the team reportedly settled on hiring Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores once New England’s playoff run is over.