Report: Dolphins clear path for Dowell Loggains’ exit

After Adam Gase was hired as the new head coach of the Jets, word was that he planned to bring Dowell Loggains with him as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Nothing happened on that front while Loggains went through an interview with the Dolphins for the head coaching vacancy that’s expected to be filled by Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. The Jets didn’t hire a different offensive coordinator, though, and now it looks like their path to hiring Loggains is open.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have granted Loggains permission to speak to other teams and won’t block him from leaving the team despite remaining under contract. He adds that Loggains is still expected to join Gase’s staff with the Jets.

Loggains served as the offensive coordinator for the Titans in 2012 and 2013 and worked for the Browns before joining Gase on the Bears staff in 2015. He was the quarterbacks coach, moved up to offensive coordinator when Gase left for Miami and then joined Gase with the Dolphins last year.