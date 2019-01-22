Report: Packers to hire Justin Outten as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are set to hire Justin Outten as their new tight ends coach, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Outten had been serving as an offensive assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons the last two seasons after being a coaching intern for the team in 2016. New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach of the Falcons when Outten was an intern with the team.

Outten played college football as Syracuse as a center before moving into coaching at Spring Westfield High School outside Houston.

Outten’s addition means Brian Angelichio will not return to the position on LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay. Angelichio had been with the Packers tight ends coach for the last three seasons.