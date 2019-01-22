Report: Rex Ryan a possibility for KC coordinator job

Getty Images

If the Chiefs want to make a splash on defense, there’s a guy available who would be considered a cannonball.

Adam Schefter of ESPN floated former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan as a “name to watch,” for the defensive coordinator post made vacant by the recent firing of Bob Sutton.

That’s not necessarily the same as “the Chiefs are interested in Rex Ryan,” and the fact Schefter works with the subject of the story makes it reasonable to wonder about the direction from which the interest flows.

But Ryan has done the kind of work as a coordinator in the past that makes it an interesting topic of conversation. The Chiefs are ostensibly close enough to a Super Bowl to justify a bold move, and it’s not as if there isn’t talent there. If Eric Berry can come back healthy to join Justin Houston and Chris Jones and Kendall Fuller and the possibly franchised Dee Ford, there’s enough talent there to expect better results.

Then again, if Ford doesn’t line up a foot offside, we’re not talking about Ryan at all today.