Stephen Jones expects Competition Committee to consider OT change

Getty Images

The NFL’s Competition Committee will discuss two things from Sunday’s championship games: Whether to make pass interference reviewable after the missed call in the Saints-Rams game; and whether to change the overtime rule, guaranteeing both teams a possession after the Chiefs never saw the ball in the extra period.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, a member of the Competition Committee, said the overtime rule has a better chance of getting tweaked than does making judgment calls subject to replay.

The overtime format last was changed for the 2011 postseason — and then for the 2012 regular season — allowing a game to end on the first possession only with a touchdown. But an opening-possession touchdown has decided five of the eight postseason overtime games since then, including the Patriots’ victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

“They’ll be looked at again this year after what we saw here,” Jones said from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ll give this, like we do everything, a very extensive going over. I know you all know this, but the competition probably meets more than any committee in the NFL in terms of work that goes into looking at the rules.”

Jones, like another Competition Committee member, John Elway, is skeptical of allowing review of penalties.

“Certainly you don’t want to officiate from replay,” Jones said. “I don’t think, at the end of the day, it’s good for the game. We [the competition committee] have got a lot of work to do here in offseason.”