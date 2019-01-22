Super Bowl will be Tom Brady’s 40th postseason game

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has long since shattered the NFL record for most career postseason games played, but Super Bowl LIII will be a special milestone.

The Super Bowl will be Brady’s 40th career postseason game, easily the most of any player in NFL history.

In second place all time is Brady’s former teammate Adam Vinatieri, who has played 32 career postseason games, 17 with the Patriots and 15 with the Colts. In third is Jerry Rice, who played in 29 postseason games, 23 with the 49ers, five with the Raiders and one with the Seahawks.

And moving into fourth place all time on Super Bowl Sunday will be Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who will play in his 28th career postseason game.

Brady’s record is unbreakable for many years: It’s not realistic to think the 46-year-old Vinatieri will last long enough to break it. Gostkowski turns 35 next week and probably can’t break it either, in part because he can’t make up any ground with Brady as long as they’re playing in the postseason together. No other active players are close, with Patriots special teamer Matt Slater next at 22 and Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tied at 21. No other active players are even halfway to Brady.

So 40 career postseason games is among the records Brady will hold the longest. Maybe forever.