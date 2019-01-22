Three Saints added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

The Saints saw their season come to an end in the NFC Championship Game, but three of the team’s players are set to play one more game in Orlando this Sunday.

The team announced that running back Alvin Kamara, left guard Andrus Peat and right guard Larry Warford have been added to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster. Five Saints were initially selected for the team, but defensive end Cam Jordan is the only player in that group to remain on the roster.

Two of the players who pulled out are being replaced by Bears offensive linemen. As previously reported, Charles Leno will take the place of left tackle Terron Armstead and the Bears announced that center Cody Whitehair will take Max Unger‘s spot on the roster.

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas have also opted out of the exhibition contest and they were replaced by Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper of the Cowboys. Their Dallas teammate Zack Martin is being replaced by Warford while withdrawals by Eagles guard Brandon Brooks and Rams running back Todd Gurley account for the other Saints additions.