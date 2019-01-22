Torrian Gray leaves Washington staff to return to college ranks

Getty Images

Earlier this month, there was a report that Washington would move on without defensive backs coach Torrian Gray for the 2019 season.

That became official on Monday. University of Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced that Gray will be the school’s new cornerbacks coach. Gray spent a year at the school in 2016 before joining Washington and played for Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham at Virginia Tech.

“Obviously, Torrian brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the Southeastern Conference,” Mullen said in a statement. “His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at that level speaks for itself. Meanwhile, with his strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida and the fact that he played for Coach Grantham in college will make this transition seamless.”

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti have also left Jay Gruden’s staff this offseason. Nick Kaczor has been hired to replace Kotwica.