Will Jerry Jones finally make a run at Sean Payton?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2019, 10:33 AM EST
Getty Images

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made reference to opportunities that may arise next week when discussing his coaching staff. Well, next week is here.

Some insist that Jones was referring not to coach Jason Garrett, but to offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. The fact that the Cowboys fired Linehan last week would tend to undermine that argument, however.

The context of the discussion and the broader circumstances point to Garrett. And the speculation in some circles has led to Saints coach Sean Payton as being the person to whom Jones was referring when he mentioned an opportunity that could arise next week.

It’s next week. And Payton is available. If, of course, the Saints are willing to part with Payton. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to compensate the Saints. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to compensate Payton. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to absorb the scrutiny and the fine that would flow from blatant defiance of the spirit or letter of the Rooney Rule.

Still, the nagging sense that Jones will eventually make a run at Payton won’t go away. That’s why it makes sense to continue to keep an eye on Dallas, at least for the next week or so.

18 responses to “Will Jerry Jones finally make a run at Sean Payton?

  2. Why would Sean Payton leave New Orleans where he still has brees & a litany of other pieces for that d-bag organization where the QB isn’t capable of throwing the ball 15 yards down the field accurately?

  3. Can’t imagine a situation where the Saints would let him walk and he has a good thing going in New Orleans where he’s beloved.

    The Cowboys have had such a long dry spell and he’d be brought in as a savior and would be under pressure to deliver quickly or the firing rumors would start soon.

  5. remember that one year you thought peyton manning was going to coach/gm the titans because of some tangential connections between the parties involved? remember how you wrote about it every day?
    that’s what this feels like. it’s never going to happen.

  9. He wouldn’t leave the Saints, especially with Brees coming back, plus who the hell wants an owner who masquerades as a GM looking over their shoulder?

  10. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to absorb the scrutiny and the fine that would flow from blatant defiance of the spirit or letter of the Rooney Rule.
    ————————
    So if you circumvent the Rooney Rule you just have to pay a little bit of money? Sounds like NFL equivalent of a rolling stop. We have seen how effective this rule is and it’s embarrassing. Does anyone really take it seriously?

  14. Sean Payton isn’t going to take a sock puppet job. And Jerruh is never going to let his HC be in charge.

  16. Coaches are not sold for cash; they are dealt for immediate draft picks which Dallas does not have. Without a #1 (see Amari Cooper), no deal is possible.

    Oh, use a 2020 draft pick you say? Nobody does that either because of the uncertainty of wehre that pick will be. That is far into the future, so the Saints would demand additional comppensation. Dallas cannot mortgage two first round drafts in a row.

  17. I can’t see Sean Payton leaving the Saints under any circumstances. I can’t see him wanting to coach anywhere else …. and while he is under contract I can’t see the Saints letting him coach anywhere. I predict he will coach the Saints for sure as long as Brees is still there and then probably a couple more years trying to see if lightning can strike twice and he can have another Hall of Fame quarterback fall into his lap.

  18. isithockeyseasonyet says:
    January 22, 2019 at 10:40 am
    Why would Sean Payton leave New Orleans where he still has brees…

    ———–

    Because Drew Brees is ancient and as he demonstrated this offseason, Sean Payton thinks that money is a more important motivating tool for winning than anything else.

