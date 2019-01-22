Will Jerry Jones finally make a run at Sean Payton?

Getty Images

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made reference to opportunities that may arise next week when discussing his coaching staff. Well, next week is here.

Some insist that Jones was referring not to coach Jason Garrett, but to offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. The fact that the Cowboys fired Linehan last week would tend to undermine that argument, however.

The context of the discussion and the broader circumstances point to Garrett. And the speculation in some circles has led to Saints coach Sean Payton as being the person to whom Jones was referring when he mentioned an opportunity that could arise next week.

It’s next week. And Payton is available. If, of course, the Saints are willing to part with Payton. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to compensate the Saints. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to compensate Payton. And if, of course, the Cowboys are willing to absorb the scrutiny and the fine that would flow from blatant defiance of the spirit or letter of the Rooney Rule.

Still, the nagging sense that Jones will eventually make a run at Payton won’t go away. That’s why it makes sense to continue to keep an eye on Dallas, at least for the next week or so.