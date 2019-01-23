49ers win millions in taxes

Getty Images

The 49ers haven’t done much winning on the field in recent years. They recently secured a big win away from it.

According to Daniel Kaplan o SportsBusiness Daily, the Santa Clara County Tax Assessment Appeals Board carved in half the team’s tax obligation at Levi’s Stadium.

“We expect this decision will cause $30.8 million in refunds this year, and a $6 million reduction in taxes collected every year thereafter,” Santa Clara County assessor Lawrence Stone wrote in a memo, via Kaplan. “The AAB decision was shocking and unexpected. The result will likely have significant financial consequence.”

Impact on the public coffers be damned, that’s a lot of found money for the 49ers, whose sweetheart deal in Santa Clara has now gotten a whole lot sweeter.