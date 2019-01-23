Albert Wilson on track from hip injury, could be ready for start of offseason program

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson saw his first season in South Florida come to an abrupt end after just seven games due to a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Wilson’s recovery is on schedule and he has a chance to be back to full speed for the start of the team’s offseason workout program in April.

Wilson’s injury was able to heal without needing surgery to address the issue.

Wilson was well on his way to posting career highs in all receiving categories before his injury in October. He caught 26 passes for 391 yards with a career-high four touchdowns in just seven games played for the Dolphins. His previous highs came in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs when he caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns.